WWE NXT HITS & MISSES (8/19): Canadian and American Peace Summit, Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams, Briggs vs. Inamura, more

First off, I love the venue setup in Philly. The partially elevated ring and outer apron were an unique look and one I don’t think I’ve seen before. When NXT goes to smaller venues, I wish they’d use this same setup. Now, on to the show…

Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura: Massive Hit

Damn! This was a hard-hitting, big man street fight that exceeded my expectations. Briggs and Inamura brought everything and deserve accolades for the match. Several sick spots, including the superplex onto the railing on the chairs The rare (unexpected) blood was perfect in a match like this one. Both men are going to feel the effects of this match for a few days. Just awesome and nice to see Briggs pick up a win.

Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy: Minor Hit

An okay match. Troy wasn’t asked to do too much outside of some big man moves, which is good this early in his career. My only gripe about Jasper Troy is his win/loss record. He’s supposed to be a monster, but that element of his character disappears in the ring with loss after loss. He’s got a great look but won’t be taken seriously until he shows up more in the win column.

The Elegance Brand vs. Fatal Influence: Hit

All women worked hard in the match, my only gripe is that both groups are heels, so there really wasn’t anyone to root for (unless just for the particular brand of your liking). I expected more friction between the Fatal Influence members as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, but they worked as a unified front.

The Canadian / American Peace Summit: Hit

A bit boring and drawn out at times, but it gets a Hit based on the fact that I love the chemistry between Ethan Page and Chelsea Green. They are awesome together. I’d love to see Page go the Main Roster with Chelsea and The Secret Hervice.

Je’von Evans vs. Trick Williams: Hit

These guys work well together with their conflicting styles. An Evans / Oba Femi should be a blast. I envision Evans being tossed like a rag doll a lot during that match. Could the scrappy underdog overtake the giant and win the NXT title? I’m more excited about a Evans / Femi fight than I would have been seen another one on one with Trick and Oba.