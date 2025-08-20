FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP WWE Summerslam 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: (8-18-2020) Sam Roberts joined Wade to preview Summerslam and NXT Takeover, Thunderdome anticipation (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-18-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Summerslam PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and NXT and WWE Kickoff Shows. Sam and Wade walk through the entire Summerslam starting with Randy Orton challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title and closing with The Fiend challenging Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title, with everything in between. First up, though, they talk about ThunderDome and the evolution of WWE’s production during the pandemic era of WWE TV.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow just for PWTorch VIP members on the VIP podcast feed, they talk another half hour about whether to expect Retribution to get involved at Summerslam and overall thoughts on that angle and where it could be heading, plus a bonus NXT Takeover preview with the pros and cons of a Keith Lee win or loss to Karrion Kross, and some lavish praise for Bronson Reed’s recent rise.

