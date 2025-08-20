FREE PODCAST 8/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fightt Pro Enter the Fightt Round 2, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out the latest show from Fightt Pro Enter the Fightt Round 2, presenting one of the most realistic visions of wrestling on today’s indy scene, main evented by long-time ROH regulars Rhett Titus defending the Hybrid title against Cedric Alexander, the former Shinobi Shadow Squad explodes when World Famous CB & Ryan Mooney team to face newly minted heel Eli Isom & O’Shay Edwards, and much more. For VIP listeners, it’s a quick dip in Wrestling Open where we talk about Ryan Clancy’s prospects when he teams with Bear Bronson against MINT, plus the build for Marcus Mathers facing Matt Cardona at Americanrana.

