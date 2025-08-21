FREE PODCAST 8/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: MJF threatens to set Briscoe on fire, Ospreay’s promo, Christian & Copeland, Forbidden Door hype (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the August 20 edition of AEW Dynamite including MJF threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire to get “Hangman” Adam Page to agree to his terms at Forbidden Door, Christian and Adam Copeland discussing their common interests, Will Osprey discussing his neck situation going into the cage match, and more. There’s live chat interaction throughout.

