VIP PODCAST 8/20 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF threatens to set Briscoe on fire, FTR battle Brodido, Ospreay addresses his neck situation, Forbidden Door hype (24 min.)

August 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 20 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Will Ospreay’s promo about Forbidden Door, a Christian-Copeland tense reunion in the ring, a ridiculous hack angle with MJF and “Hangman” Page, a 30 minute draw tag match with PPV ramifications, and more.

