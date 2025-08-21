VIP PODCAST 8/21 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-3-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Bischoff ripping wrestling media’s Benoit coverage, celebrities in pro wrestling, controversial Kurt Angle storyline (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 3, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
TOPICS IN THE NEWS
- The Kurt Angle family storyline that too closely resembled Chris Benoit’s family
- The hiring of Test by TNA
- The Pacman Jones controversy in TNA
- A discussion of Eric Bischoff blog ripping on the wrestling media for their handling of the Benoit coverage
- Raw’s ratings drop over the past month
- Ideas for Vince McMahon’s return to TV
MAILBAG
- The best celebrity to be involved in pro wrestling
- Jim Ross’s WWE firings in the past
- The backstage Dusty Rhodes-Ric Flair relationship
