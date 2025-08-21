VIP PODCAST 8/21 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-3-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Bischoff ripping wrestling media’s Benoit coverage, celebrities in pro wrestling, controversial Kurt Angle storyline (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 3, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

TOPICS IN THE NEWS

The Kurt Angle family storyline that too closely resembled Chris Benoit’s family

The hiring of Test by TNA

The Pacman Jones controversy in TNA

A discussion of Eric Bischoff blog ripping on the wrestling media for their handling of the Benoit coverage

Raw’s ratings drop over the past month

Ideas for Vince McMahon’s return to TV

MAILBAG

The best celebrity to be involved in pro wrestling

Jim Ross’s WWE firings in the past

The backstage Dusty Rhodes-Ric Flair relationship

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO