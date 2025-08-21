10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (8-26-2015): Charlotte vs. Becky vs. Dana vs. Emma, plus Enzo & Cassady, Hype Bros., Dash & Dawson, Carmella, Elias

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

August 26, 2015

Taped in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credit video recapping the events of “Takeover: Brooklyn.”

Because this episode of NXT was taped before “Takeover: Brooklyn” at the Barclays Center, there shouldn’t be anything in terms of strong developments on this episode.

Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady come out without Carmella and the Brooklyn house goes nuts. I can’t even understand Amore’s hair. They claim they go hard, but their opponents are S-A-W-F-T. The team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder now has a name: Dash & Dawson. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable now have matching singlets.

1 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY & THE HYPE BROS. (ZACK RYDER & MOJO RAWLEY) vs. DASH & DAWSON (DASH WILDER & SCOTT DAWSON) & CHAD GABLE & JASON JORDAN — eight-man tag match

Rawley starts against Wilder, who gets double-teamed immediately for a one count. Ryder in against Dawson and the crowd demands Amore. Amore comes in the the crowd’s delight. The teams all enter the ring and it’s a full brawl. The faces clear the heels. Wilder tries sneaking in and takes a splash from Rawley and a Broski Boot. Cassady tosses Amore onto the crowd outside. Graves suggests (rightly) that the match should be thrown out at this point.

[ Break ]

The break was substantially longer than normal for NXT.

in the ring, Amore is in trouble. Gable does an armbar through the ropes, then Dawson and Wilder continue to work the arm. Rawley yells at Amore to stay hyped. Monkey Flip from Gable keeps Amore from making a tag. Jordan rams himself into the ringpost and tags Gable, but Amore pushes Gable off the apron.

[Q2] Amore dives to get the hot tag to Cassady. Cassady with his usual hot tag offense. Jordan breaks up a tag. The action breaks down, with finishers flying left and right. East River Crossing to Gable, then Amore & Cassady hit their double-team finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Team AMore at 11:15. Wait, the hometown heroes won? Now you know for sure Vince McMahon isn’t booking NXT.

Backstage, William Regal reminds us that the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament starts next week. Neville interrupts and politely asks for a spot in the tournament since Rhodes was so influential on him. Regal agrees to it since Neville has done so much for NXT and it clearly would mean a lot to Neville.

Post-match interview with Finn Balor from NXT: Takeover. He proved that Tokyo wasn’t a fluke and that he is the rightful champion. This is just a beginning for NXT.

Video on Emma, going back to her early days. Then her heel turn, angry that she was pushed to the back after Santino left.

Backstage interview with Charlotte and Becky Lynch with Devin Taylor. Charlotte and Lynch cut on Emma and Dana Brooke. They vow that one of them will win the Fatal Four-way tonight.

[Q3] Video package on Becky Lynch. She explains why she joined Paige, because they have known each other a long time. She vows to take the Divas Title from Nikki Bella.

The Brooklyn crowd hates Eva Marie. They seem to kinda sorta like Carmella.

2 – CARMELLA va. EVA MARIE

Some wristlocks and such to start things off. Shoulder block takes Carmella down, but a hip toss sends Marie flying. Running senton from Marie gets a two count. The crowd asks for Blue Pants as Marie keeps Carmella grounded. Carmella finally breaks free. Head scissors takedown, then a pair of Thesz Presses from Carmella. Marie with some sort of Asai DDT variant to end it.

WINNER: Eva Marie in 4:05. Marie’s problem in the ring is that she is holding back. She hits the ropes lightly, and she acts like she is afraid of hurting her opponent. It’s the same thing that made Kelly Kelly’s matches hard to watch. If she can tighten this up it will be a big improvement.

Tyler Breeze with a selfie video. He says that Liger wasn’t truly the winner because Breeze is gorgeous and Liger needs to wear a mask. He says they aren’t finished, but he is going to move onto bigger things.

Backstage, Dana Brooke and Emma are talking. Brooke with some strange new look. They say they will win the Fatal Four-way. Brooke pats Taylor on the head on the way out.

Replay of the pre-credits video.

Video package on Dana Brooke.

Recap of the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley NXT Women’s Title match from “Takeover: Brooklyn.”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q3] Interview with Bayley post-match. She says that the reality of winning the title impossible to comprehend no matter how much she dreamt about it. She wishes the Four Horsewomen would be around all the time. Bayley’s mom comes in and gives her a hug and a kiss. Mom is super proud of Bayley, and more of her family comes in.

Devin Taylor interviews William Regal. He’s about to talk about the Dusty Rhodes Tournament. Baron Corbin demands a slot in the tournament. Regal pairs Corbin up with old rival Rhyno. They seem to be facing The Ascension.

Quick Bull-Fit package.

Triple H hypes the “NXT: U.K.” tour in December.

Post-match interview with Kevin Owens from Takeover. He says he will break Cesaro at Summerslam, and that’s all he has to say. He refuses to talk about his future with NXT.

Elias Samson finally has an entrance. He is “The Drifter” and is carrying a guitar and gets some country music. Bull Dempsey comes out in a boxer’s robe. He gets a hometown welcome, though I’m not sure how much improvement “Bull-Fit” has done for his physique.

3 – BULL DEMPSEY vs. ELIAS SAMSON

“Bull-fit!” chants greet Dempsey. Dempsey controls Samson early on. Samson with a headlock, but he runs into an elbow. Back drop sends Samson sky-high. Diving punch to Dempsey’s middle. Chinlock grounds Samson.

Dempsey is on his knees, taking punches but he Hulks Up. The punches only make him angrier, and he goes on a rampage of punches. Dempsey slaps his stomach and delivers a running back splash in the corner. Butt splash from the top ends it.

WINNER: Bull Dempsey in 4:40. I liked Dempsey’s previous package and work better. This “jolly fat guy” thing is too “Funkasaurus” for my tastes.

Recap of Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin at “Takeover: Brooklyn.”

[Q5] Post-match interview with Samoa Joe from Takeover. He thanks the crowd for backing him. He says that this match put him on the map and he will continue to take on all takers until he is champion.

The short “Nia Jax” video from Takeover is shown.

Post-match interview with Apollo Crews from Takeover. He is too excited to make sense. This is an honor and he can’t believe that this is happening.

Post-match interview with Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, and Alexa Bliss from Takeover. They yell about how they were robbed of the NXT Tag Titles. Bliss takes it over. She yells at Devin Taylor. She’s angry at Blue Pants for costing them the titles. Bliss questions if Blue Pants is even on the roster, and vows to send her back to the clearance rack next week.

Highlights from the Divas triple threat elimination tag team match at Summerslam, followed by a video on Charlotte. She calls out Ronda Rousey as being the model that the Divas division is following.

4 – CHARLOTTE vs. BECKY LYNCH vs. DANA BROOKE vs. EMMA – Fatal Four-Way match

Brooke and Emma end up back-to-back in the middle of the ring, but a moment of distrust allows Lynch and Charlotte to dump them. Charlotte and Lynch lock up, but work together to keep Brooke and Emma out of the ring. Lynch grounds Charlotte with wrist work. Charlotte turns things around, and does her routine tosses Lynch around using her legs. Brook and Emma sneak in and deliver a beat down. They leave the ring to beat Charlotte up on the outside.

[ Break ]

Lynch is taking offense from Emma and Brooke out of the break. Emma sends Brooke outside the ring to deal with Charlotte, conveniently leaving her alone in the ring with Lynch. Double underhook suplex gets Emma a cover, but Brooke breaks it up. Brooke and Emma argue. Lynch covers Emma, but Brooke makes the save and lets Emma know about it. They high-five, then Brooke kicks Emma down.

Lots of heat on Brooke. Charlotte is back in the ring and chops away at Brooke. Emma taks a boot to the face, then a double DDT to plant Brooke and Emma. Charlotte covers them both twice for two counts.

Lynch is perched on the top, and she hits Charlotte with a dropkick by accident. Lynch takes on Emma and Brooke by herself. Emma breaks up a cover. Emma-mite Sandwich to Charlotte, then to Lynch, which gets a three count.

WINNER: Emma in 9:46. That was likely to be one of Lynch and Charlotte’s last NXT matches, and it was fairly messy.

Post-match, Charlotte hits Natural Selection on Emma, then covers as the crowd counts to three. Then Brooke ambushes Charlotte, but Lynch makes the save. Charlotte puts Brooke in the Figure-Eight leglock and Lynch has Emma in the Disarm-her to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I really liked seeing all of the post-match interviews from “Takeover: Brooklyn,” but 90 minutes of pointless filler matches was a bit tough to watch at times.