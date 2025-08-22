10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (8-13-2015): Seth makes fun of Neville and calls out Cena, Charlotte vs. Naomi, Reigns vs. Luke Harper, plus Seth, Owens, Neville, New Day, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

August 13, 2015

Taped 8/11/15 in Portland, OR.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– Out first was Seth Rollins. As he came down the aisle, they showed clips of Rollins vs. Randy Orton from Raw. Jerry Lawler called Rollins “the luckiest man alive” for once again escaping with the WWE World Title. Rollins used hyperbole to put himself and his greatness over. He discussed his recent conquests, including Orton, Neville, and John Cena. Rollins said the fans will tell their grandchildren that their greatest accomplishment is seeing Seth Rollins in his prime. Rollins cued up footage of John Cena on Tough Enough, confirming that he’d wrestle at Summerslam. He took issue with Daniel Bryan having to accept Cena’s challenge for him. Rollins dared Cena to answer his challenge face-to-face next week on Raw. He said when you mess with greatness, you fail. As he was speaking, Neville’s music interrupted and he came out.

Rollins said no one called for a superhero. Neville said apparently it takes one to shut Rollins up. Neville reminded Rollins that Cena still beat him in spite of a broken nose. And If it weren’t for Orton, Sheamus would be WWE World Champion. He also brought up that Rollins couldn’t kick out of Neville’s Red Arrow. Rollins called Neville “a Mousketeer with a Napolean complex.” Neville did Cesaro’s gimmick of saying Rollins goes “on and on and on–” In fact, Cesaro’s music then interrupted Neville.

Cesaro said that Neville is right about Rollins. He said the Cesaro Section in the crowd is especially sick of it. While Cesaro was still in the aisle, Kevin Owens attacked him from behind. Rollins took out Neville in the ring, giving him a buckle bomb. I like Seth Rollins’ self-confident promos a lot more than him being a sniveling suck-up to The Authority.

– Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper is still to come.

– Also: Charlotte vs. Naomi, which is up next.

1 – CHARLOTTE vs. NAOMI

Becky Lynch came out with Charlotte, but without Paige. From Raw, they showed the finish of Team BAD vs. Team Bella. Naomi slapped Charlotte to start the match, then hid in the ropes. Thesz Press by Charlotte took down Naomi. Naomi took a break at ringside, finding some friendly faces in the rest of her Team BAD members. Charlotte tried to come out, but Naomi felled her with a kick. They cut to break at 1:10 of the match.

Back at 5:04 with Naomi in control of Charlotte. Charlotte again worked out of a rest-hold, but Naomi pulled her hair to keep her at bay. Naomi took too long to capitalize once Charlotte was back on her feet, allowing Charlotte to catch her with a few chops and a spear. Charlotte back-dropped Naomi over the top and onto Team BAD. Back in, the Figure Eight was applied. Naomi tapped.

WINNER: Charlotte, at 8:44. Nothing to write home about. We only ended up seeing about half of the match, and a lot of that was Naomi holding Charlotte down on the mat.

A few replays from the match were shown.

– Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Uso were shown at ringside as they discussed Summerslam. Of note, Phillips said Summerslam was “only” on the WWE Network. Right after, Lawler did the flash cards of PPV vs. WWE Network prices, showing clearly that it’s not “only” available on the Network.

– Just announced: Cesaro & Neville vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in the main event.

– Also tonight, Harper vs. Reigns.

– The announcers threw it to a video package recap of the Neville vs. Stardust feud. Officially for Summerslam, Neville & Stephen Amell vs. Stardust & King Barrett.

– Ryback came out. As he came to the ring, they showed what resulted from Big Show’s interruption of Miz TV on Raw. Ryback discussed winning the Intercontinental Title at Elimination Chamber and suffering his recent injury. In fact, he put the Instagram photo of the staph infection in his leg on the Titan Tron. Ryback said he Meat Hooked and Shell Shocked the staph infection. He addressed the supposed curse of the I.C. Title, but the positive messages of the fans kept him going. He said at Summerslam, it’ll be feeding time. Another solid promo from Ryback, who clearly has confidence thanks to a well-defined character.

– On the Titan-Tron, Bray Wyatt declared to Portland that “we’re here.” He blew out his lantern and they went to break.

– The announcers thanked Demi Lovato, who provided the Summerslam theme, “Cool for the Summer.”

– Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper came out. Harper had the mic first. He said he was born holding the devil’s hand. Wyatt said Harper was one blind, but he gave him sight. He said Luke’s eyes will be set on Reigns tonight. At Summerslam, though, it’ll be family vs. family. Wyatt said they’ve been waiting for this moment, but before he could get any further, Dean Ambrose’s music interrupted. Ambrose said he really didn’t have anything to say, but he and Reigns wanted to talk with their fists. Reigns then emerged from the crowd for his match.

2 – LUKE HARPER vs. ROMAN REIGNS

Reigns started off hot, throwing punches and kicks at Harper. Reigns ducked–nothing after hitting the ropes, then connected on a flying clothesline. Harper regrouped with Wyatt outside the ring and they went to break 40 seconds into the match.

Back at 3:46 with Harper delivering a European Uppercut to Reigns. Slam by Harper for a two-count. Harper catapulted Reigns throat-first into the second-rope. Gator roll into a rear chin-lock by Harper. Harper missed a charge in the corner, allowing Reigns time to recover. He directed Harper into the post, shoulder-first. Wyatt yelled for Harper to get up. More rights were exchanged, then Reigns began to catch fire. Harper stopped Reigns with a dropkick. Reigns went to ringside and Harper went after him. Not a smart move, as he fell victim to the drive-by. Wyatt approached Reigns, but backed off when Ambrose came over. Back in the ring, Wyatt got on the apron to distract Reigns. Ambrose took out Wyatt. Harper couldn’t capitalize and Reigns hit a Samoan drop. Wyatt slammed Ambrose back-first onto the guardrail. Harper was in the ropes and Reigns kept going at him. While the ref pulled Reigns away, Harper connected on a superkick for two. Reigns countered Harper with a back-drop and nailed Harper with the Superman punch. Wyatt interfered to draw the disqualification.

WINNER: Reigns, via DQ, at 11:06. Good match. Reigns and Harper are veteran enough that they know the mechanics of a longish TV match by now.

Ambrose followed Wyatt’s involvement and a brawl ensued. Ambrose took out Harper and Wyatt with a suicide dive. Harper and Wyatt ended up getting thrown over the barricade and retreated through the fans. The Superman punch, Wyatt’s interference, and some of the post-match was replayed.

– Rich Brennan was joined backstage by Sheamus. He showed Sheamus footage of Orton stopping Sheamus from cashing in his MITB briefcase on Raw. Sheamus said the WWE Universe is sick and tired of the same old thing. That includes Rollins and Orton. He said they deserve to be entertained. He said he was about to usher in an era of warriors, and since Orton knew he couldn’t survive it, he stopped it. He made a Terminator reference and vowed to Brogue Kick a hole through Orton. I liked that promo. It was unique and Sheamus was very focused.

– Cesaro and Neville were presumably discussing their match backstage as the show went to break.

3 – XAVIER WOODS & BIG E. vs. THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS

This is a non-title match, of course. The PTP did an inset interview in which they mentioned all of their Summerslam opponents. Darren Young also made an afro joke. Big E. was taken down with a shoulder tackle by O’Neil. The former Florida Gator then flung the former Iowa Hawkeye down from a bodyslam position. Kofi Kingston got involved when O’Neil was sent to the floor. Woods and Big E. traded stomps on O’Neil in the corner once he was back in the ring. New Day was on top as they went to break at 1:53 of the match.

Back at 4:54 with Big E. holding Titus in an abdominal stretch. O’Neil charged out of the corner with a clothesline. Both Woods and Young tagged in. Young was able to shine. He suplexed Woods onto the edge of the apron, then back-dropped a charging Kofi at ringside. Young hit a Northern Lights suplex, held on and picked him back up for another move. The New Day appeared ready to leave the match when Los Matadores came out. The Lucha Dragons followed them out to block New Day’s path. In what has to be the longest ten-count in recorded history, the PTP went out and retrieved New Day. Back in the ring, Young hit his finisher on Woods for the win.

WINNERS: Prime Time Players, at 8:16. Ignoring the long ten-count at the end, this was entertaining. The Prime Time Players have come a long way in the ring.

With no mics around, Owens and Rollins were shown having an animated discussion, presumably about the upcoming main event.

– Up next, a look at Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, set for Summerslam.

– The announcers were shown on-camera. They plugged Tough Enough, then sent it to a video package on the Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar match. I never tire of watching the fan reactions when the ref’s hand hits the mat on the count of three when Lesnar broke the Streak. On Monday night, Lesnar and Undertaker will once again be in the same arena at the same time.

– Neville came out for the main event. It’ll take place next.

4 – NEVILLE & CESARO vs. SETH ROLLINS & KEVIN OWENS

As Cesaro came out, we saw a recap of the segment from earlier that detailed how this match came about. All four men got involved very early. Cesaro dropped Rollins with an extended vertical suplex. The babyfaces started hot with the heels reeling as they went to break a scant 45 seconds in.

Back at 3:45 with Owens taking Neville down and locking in headlock. They announced Owens vs. Cesaro at Summerslam before the break. Rollins tagged in and continued to do damage to Neville. The heels did their best to slow Neville and keep him grounded. Rollins pulled Cesaro off the apron just as Neville dove to make a tag. Cannonball on Neville in the corner by Owens, but only a two-count at 6:52 of the match. Neville avoided Rollins long enough to make the hot tag at 7:55. Cesaro clobbered Rollins with European uppercuts. He press slammed Rollins onto Owens outside the ring. Owens picked Rollins up off the floor, then left Rollins alone to take a suicide dive by Cesaro. He couldn’t escape long, though, because Neville dove onto Owens. Back in, Cesaro took Rollins down with a cross-body off the top for two. Owens was tossed out of the ring, allowing Rollins to hit an enziguiri. Buckle bomb by Rollins. Cesaro popped out of a cover and applied the Sharpshooter. Owens interrupted again and Cesar was either prepping for a swing or a Boston crab, but Rollins rolled Cesaro up, held the tights, and picked up the win.

WINNERS: Rollins and Owens, at 10:38.

After the match, Cesaro took out his frustration on Owens, slamming him and allowing Neville to hit the Red Arrow. Rollins had left the scene by then. The finish and post-match was replayed. The babyfaces celebrated to Neville’s music to close the show.