PARKS’S TAKE: The surprise of Natalya outside of WWE’s main TV shows finding fun, effective ways to reinvent herself

Natalya is the most senior female on the main roster, having been on either Raw or Smackdown for almost two decades. Yet in that time, she’s basically been the same ol’ Natalya; the heel or face dynamic might change, but the character has largely been the same.

That’s why it’s been such a pleasant surprise to see her outside her comfort zone and expanding her horizons wrestling independently while still under WWE contract. Working AAA’s TripleMania, or Bloodsport, or any of the other shows she has done has given us a glimpse of a different side of Nattie. And it’s a side sorely needed.

Credit to Natalya for getting herself into great shape during this run. It can be difficult for someone, at this stage of their career, to have the hunger to try something new. Not only has she tried, she’s largely succeeded in getting fans to take notice of her new demeanor and to adjust not only her character, but her in-ring style. Now, it’s incumbent upon WWE to take advantage of that. So far, they don’t seem willing to do so, but in time they may.

There’s certainly room on the main roster for a “shooter” character, especially now that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are out. Plus, people will buy Natalya in this role because of her lineage, trained in the famous Hart Dungeon. For someone who has had to endured a lot of crappy gimmicks and storylines – and yes, that includes the farting character – Nattie should be rewarded by WWE for reinventing herself.