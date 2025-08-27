AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 914 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Falls Count Anywhere match

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis.

