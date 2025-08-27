VIP PODCAST 8/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-12-2007): TNA Hard Justice PPV Roundtable analyzing Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe, Steiners vs. Team 3D, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcasts following the Aug. 12, 2007 TNA Hard Justice event.

First, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell join PWTorch editor Wade Keller for a spirited discussion about the TNA Hard Justice PPV which had, shall we say, quite a few talking points. The event headlined with Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, plus the Steiner’s vs. Team 3D (Dudleys), and the Christian Coalition (Christian Cage & A.J. Styles & Tomko) vs. Abyss & Andrew Martin & Sting.

Then, PWTorch columnists James Caldwell and Sean Radican give their take on the show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

