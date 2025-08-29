10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (8-27-2015): Seth promo about Sting, Wyatt Family on opening segment with Braun Strowman with Roman Reigns interrupting, Charlotte & Becky vs. Bellas,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

September 3, 2015

Taped 9/1/15 in Miami, Fla.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– In the arena, New Day was out first. With signs! “Booty,” “Broken Wood is No Good,” “#SaveTheTables,” and “#GiveTablesAChance.” Rich Brennan, Jimmy Uso, and Jerry Lawler were shown at ringside. Before New Day could speak, we saw the Dudley Boyz defeating the New Day on Monday night. Xavier Woods was almost in tears when he said, “tables are a terrible thing to waste.” Kofi Kingston said we wouldn’t be where we are today without good, hardworking, American tables. The first Thanksgiving was at a table, the Declaration of Independence was written at a table, and Walter Cronkite announced the Moon Landing while sitting at a table. All three of them even signed their WWE contract at a table. Big E. implored fans to join a movement that is sweeping the nation: Save the Tables. Then they chanted “Save the tables” in the “New Day rocks” beat. The Dudleyz interrupted.

From the top of the stage, D-Von said there’s one moment involving tables that the New Day forgot to tell the people. Footage was cued up of Woods being put through a table on Raw two weeks ago. Bubba said history has a way of repeating itself, and they’ll beat New Day again. As they came to the ring, New Day left the ring with the table in bubble-wrap that had been in the ring. The Prime Time Players then came out.

Titus O’Neil told the Dudleyz they need to earn their keep, and the PTP has done just that. They’ve also earned a rematch for the tag team titles. “Earned” a rematch? What, by losing the titles? Bubba asked the PTP if they knew who they were. The PTP entered the ring and Darren Young said they had a gift for the Dudleyz. It was a one-way trip back to Dudleyville. Apparently, we have a match.

1 – THE DUDLEY BOYZ vs. THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS

The New Day joined commentary. Young and D-Von went at it early, with Young nailing D-Von with an elbow. D-Von connected on a spinning elbow of his own. The men paired off face-to-face in the ring as they went to break 1:27 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

They returned at 5:09 of the match. D-Von twisted Young up with a few hip-tosses. Big E. was doing a special commentary voice for this match, though it was no Crowbar-as-Gordon Solie in WCW. Frequent tags by the Dudleyz, while they virtually neutralized Young. Woods chastised Brennan for calling a back suplex a German suplex. Enziguiri by Young on Bubba, but it didn’t knock the bigger Dudley off his feet. Young made the tag at 8:30, to no reaction from the crowd. Big boot knocked Bubba to the mat. New Day had completely taken over commentary at this point. A back elbow caught Titus, who walked into 3D for the finish.

WINNERS: Dudley Boyz, at 9:24. This was an odd match-up, as the crowd liked both teams, neutralizing the reaction for both. But it certainly put the Dudleyz over as the team most deserving of a tag title shot.

As New Day made sure their table was safe by carrying it away, Kofi ran in and bopped Bubba in the head, then ran. A replay of the closing moments of the match was shown.

– Miz TV is tonight with Dolph Ziggler and Lana.

– Coming up, Neville vs. Stardust. And it’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– New Day was in a good mood backstage, with Woods playing on his trombone. Renee Young asked them if they could carry their momentum into their match tonight. They had no idea they had a match – and the fact that it’s against Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose made them nearly drop their jaws. Woods played a sad note on his trombone.

– As Stardust finished his entrance, they showed stills of the tag match involving Stardust at Summerslam. As Neville came to the ring, The Ascension attacked him from behind. Stardust feigned surprise at this attack while watching from the ring. The Ascension tossed Neville into the ring. Stardust took a mic and told Neville that, like Icarus, he is flying too close to the sun. Stardust introduced The Ascension as his cohorts. They hit an impressive-looking Fall of Man on Neville. “Welcome to the Cosmic Wasteland,” said Stardust. When it was announced before the break, I thought about writing how short-sighted it was to give a Stardust vs. Neville match away with no hype on Smackdown. But I got the feeling there was something more to it. Glad I saved my outrage.

– JoJo was backstage with Cesaro. Cesaro talked about responding to his setback on Monday night, and he said he’d do that by competing against Sheamus tonight. Sheamus interrupted and said Cesaro will be good tonight, just not good enough. And while the WWE Universe loves him, Cesaro lets them down time and time again. Cesaro said Sheamus could learn a thing or two from watching him. And seeing Sheamus this close, he agrees with the WWE Universe: He looks stupid. Sheamus vowed that his match with Cesaro would be entertaining tonight.

[Commercial Break]

2 – SHEAMUS vs. CESARO

When Cesaro came to the ring, they showed how Cesaro suffered a rib injury on Raw, getting knocked off the apron and into the announce table by Kevin Owens. Cesaro’s ribs were taped up. Sheamus went to ringside once the match began and got a mic. He stood on the announce table and told the fans he doesn’t look stupid. I’m sure that will quiet them down. Cesaro knocked Sheamus down with a clothesline, then hit a short-arm clothesline. Suplex by Cesaro, and he came up a little slow, favoring his mid-section. Sheamus sent Cesaro out of the ring as they went to break at 2:15 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 5:41 with Sheamus delivering a knee-lift to the injured ribs of Cesaro. Brennan used the word “gumption” to describe the effort of Cesaro here. Cesaro found success with uppercut after uppercut to Sheamus. Dropkick by Cesaro with Sheamus perched on the top rope. Then, outside the ring, Cesaro found the mark on a running European uppercut. Back in, cross-body by Cesaro for two. Another knee-lift by Sheamus, then the Irish Curse back-breaker. Cloverleaf locked in. Cesaro nicely countered another back-breaker attempted and hooked Sheamus into the cross-face. As Cesaro was peppering Sheamus with shots in the corner, enough separation was created to where Sheamus could nail Cesaro with the Brogue Kick for the win.

WINNER: Sheamus, at 10:35. If healthy, this could’ve been a great big man vs. big man match where they just beat the tar out of each other. We saw a little of that here, but the story instead was Cesaro trying to overcome his rib injury.

They showed replays after the match.

– The Miz was backstage, getting ready for Miz TV. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the arena in Miami was shown.

– Miz was in the ring for Miz TV. Miz said Monday was turned into Days of Our Lives. Sadly, we had to relive the Ziggler-Lana drama from Monday in video form. Miz first wanted to bring out “the real victim,” Summer Rae. Summer retold the story from Raw, about how Ziggler invited her into his locker room for what she thought would be an apology. But then she admitted she lied. Oh wow, it looks like she has a shiner under her left eye, too. Summer said she lied by omission, as on Raw, she didn’t say that Ziggler kissed her, which she claimed he did. The crowd chanted for Lana. Summer said it went from passion to guilt, because she has the greatest man in the world in Rusev, and Ziggler seduced her. She was crying at this point. Ziggler’s music interrupted, and he walked out with Lana.

Miz reminded everyone that this is a classy show and wanted everyone to conduct themselves as adults. Ziggler said Miz plays head games as poorly as he does “wrestler” and “movie star.” Ziggler said Lana is not buying this. Miz tried to ask her, but Summer interrupted. She said she and Ziggler have had an on-again off-again thing for a while. Ziggler said the only thing that will be between him and Summer is a restraining order. Summer said there’s something Lana needs to see. It was from June 2014, Summer making out with Ziggler in the ring while Fandango looked on helplessly. Hey, remember Fandango? Ziggler tried to explain things to Lana off-mic. Summer kept insinuating a relationship, so Lana attacked her. Ziggler restrained her, but she pushed him away. “You can’t handle the truth, you bitch!” Summer shouted from the ring to Lana as Lana walked up the ramp and backstage. This needed more Rusev.

– New Day vs. Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns is the main event.

[Commercial Break]

3 – R-TRUTH vs. BO DALLAS

As Dallas came out, they showed Brock Lesnar whooping Dallas on Raw two weeks ago. The crowd chanted “Suplex City” at Dallas. Dallas aggressively attacked Truth in the corner. Truth responded with a double-leg take-down and some aggression of his own. Back suplex by Dallas. He hit another, as the announcers put over Bo’s new attitude. Truth came back with clotheslines but missed an axe kick. Heel kick did not but it only got two. Truth missed a corner splash. Dallas nailed Truth with a neckbreaker while Truth’s feet were hung up on the ropes. It got him the victory.

WINNER: Dallas, at 2:36. My first reaction was, “why purpose is this match serving?” But if it serves as the launching point for a change in Bo’s character, then I’m all for it.

Bo attacked Truth after the match including hitting his finisher again. He was all smiles in his post-match lap around the ring.

– The announcers were shown on-camera, and they talked about Nikki Bella’s championship reign. They had a video package on Nikki and her Divas Champion countdown. Also shown were clips of the Beat the Clock matches from Raw.

– Renee Young was backstage with Team PCB. Charlotte put over the support of her teammates when talking about getting her shot at Nikki at Night of Champions. Paige said the focus of the Divas division has been on the Bellas for too long. Becky Lynch said when one of Team PCB succeeds, they all succeed. Charlotte said she won’t take Nikki lightly, and she’ll win with style grace, and a little bit of flair. The Bellas walked in, mockingly applauding Charlotte. Nikki talked about her Bella-Tron countdown and Charlotte said she petitioned The Authority to have their title match BEFORE Nikki breaks the record. Nikki was unhappy. Charlotte said if she wins, Nikki will lose the record AND the Divas Title. Team Bella reacted to that news as Team PCB walked away. Charlotte needs a bit of promo work.

[Commercial Break]

4 – TAMINA vs. CHARLOTTE

Test of strength, which Tamina won. Tamina knocked Charlotte down with a hard clothesline. A chop by Tamina took Charlotte down to one knee. Snap mare out of the corner by Tamina, but Charlotte caught her with an elbow and a running big boot. Charlotte came back with chops and a neck-breaker. Spear took Tamina off her feet. Natural Selection neck-snap for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte, at 3:18. They really didn’t do much in the match. It appeared that Tamina was moving around very gingerly.

The Bellas came out with the countdown on the Titan-Tron, just to taunt Charlotte.

– New Day vs. Ambrose & Reigns is the main event.

– Up next, we’ll see Seth Rollins’ dose of double trouble on Raw.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers, on-camera, talked about Seth Rollins’ night on Raw Monday. Then they sent it to the Raw Rebound.

– Renee Young was backstage with Kevin Owens. She asked what was next for him. Owens said he beat Cesaro twice now, and after silencing the Cesaro Section, he’d like to silence another movement. And that would be people who make fun of him for the way he looks. He said his look has never stopped him before, and hasn’t yet. Owens told all those people to bring it on. And, in fact, “feed me more.”

– Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns made separate entrances for the main event, which is up next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – DEAN AMBROSE & ROMAN REIGNS vs. BIG E. & KOFI KINGSTON

In some possible foreshadowing, they showed a clip of Ambrose vs. Braun Strowman from Raw during New Day’s entrance. Ambrose and Reigns teamed up for a double-suplex on Big E. Belly-to-belly throw by Big E. on Reigns. On the outside, Woods played the trombone to the beat of Kingston and Big E. stomping Reigns in the corner. Big E. hit the ropes but Reigns exploded into him with a hard clotheslined. Very impressive. Ambrose tagged in and went to work on Big E. The babyfaces were running roughshod over their opponents. A top-rope dive by Ambrose took out all of New Day on the outside. They went to break at 4:28 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:53 with Kingston in control of Ambrose. Big splash by Big E. Ambrose kicked out at two. Ambrose got his feet up on a Big E. corner charge. From the top rope, Ambrose headedbutted Big E. back down and hit a missile dropkick. Reigns and Kingston both tagged in. Samoan drop on Kofi. A distraction allowed Kofi to roll Reigns up for two. Everybody got involved at this point. As Kofi springboarded off the top rope, Reigns caught him with a Superman punch. Woods broke up the pin attempt, however, for the disqualification.

WINNERS: Reigns and Ambrose, via DQ, at 11:52.

Woods was planted by Ambrose and Reigns after the match. Ambrose got a mic. He said that felt good and he’s not done yet. He wanted another crack at the black sheep of the Wyatt Family. Reigns asked Miami if they wanted to see more. He told the Wyatts to bring their asses to the ring. The Wyatt logo flashed across the screen and they went backstage to where Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt were. Wyatt said he finds it amusing when puppets try to pull the strings. He said this is his game and he makes the moves. He said Reigns and Ambrose are outnumbered and vulnerable. He wanted to do this at Night of Champions. Wyatt said the apocalypse walks among them in the form of a black sheep. Strowman walked into the picture, said “run,” and the show ended there.

