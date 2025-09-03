5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (8/12/2020): MJF rips on Moxley for not being a wrestler who is “willing to look at the lights for him” (w/Keller’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[HOUR ONE]

-After the AEW opening theme, they showed wrestlers at ringside cheering as Ross introduced the show. They showed a cluster of a couple dozen fans who were all wearing masks. Ross said they were “invited” and were “playing by the rules.”

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON (w/Dark Order members)

Dark Order attacked the Bucks on the stage during their entrance. The ref started the match anyway with just Nick in the ring. Matt recovered and made a running leap at Dark Order. He overshot them and landed on his feet. Grayson leaped through the ropes and tackled Matt into the barricade. Back in the ring, Dark Order took over on Nick as Matt settled into the corner waiting for the tag. Ross said Jon Moxley is going to be there plus Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho would be the main event. Schiavone plugged Cody vs. Scorpio Sky. Ross said it could be the match of the year. (Hmmm.) Ross said Evil Uno might be the most underrated tag team wrestler in AEW. Ross talked about how it’s been eight months since the Bucks got a tag team title shot.

A few minutes later when Matt was surrounded at ringside by Dark Order, he ducked under the ring and crawled to the other side. The announcers got a kick out of it. Matt crawled to tag out to Nick. Grayson cut him off. He then hit a poison rana and tagged Nick seconds later. Nick went to work with a flurry of offense against both Uno and Stu. He yelled, “Best comeback in the business!” at camera. Taz said he’s “shooting.” He moonsaulted onto the floor, but Grayson caught him. He slipped free, superkicked Uno, and then kicked Grayson flying at him out of the air.

Back in the ring, they took over against Uno and landed Risky Business for a two count. Grayson springboarded into the ring, walked on the heads of Uno and Nick, and then took Matt down with a head scissors. Dark Order scored a very near fall after a double-team sequence a minute later. They delivered a combo of a Grayson 540 kick into an Uno brainbuster and scored another near fall on Nick. Grayson threw Matt into the entrance tunnel, then returned to the ring to go after Nick. The rest of Dark Order blocked Matt from returning. Back in the ring, Matt ducked Grayson and rolled up Uno for a three count.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of spots, lots of action, a twist on the finish with the wrestler outnumbered still scoring the big win. Just competitive enough, with the Dark Order gaining advantages through cheating.)

-As the Bucks celebrated, Ross thanked viewers for watching. He said he hopes they’re loving their families and enjoying AEW.

-They went backstage to Wardlow who pounded on a door and out walked MJF. He snapped his fingers and a guy in a mask gave him gum. He complimented the gum. A woman (Nina) proudly said she hired the guy who did a good job putting gum in MJF’s mouth. MJF called her “honey” and said to speak only when spoken too. “We’ve been over this,” he said in a patronizing tone. He walked down the hall and shoved a security guy to get out of his way and “out of my shot.” Ross called him a “little Richard.”

-The announcers hyped Jericho vs. Cassidy. Ross said Cassidy is looking for the biggest win of his life. They also plugged the TNT Title match, Hikaru Shida wrestling, and a Moxley appearance. Ross threw to Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Page, who as part of Tag Team Appreciation Night, named their favorite tag team. Kenny said The Young Bucks. Page thought he’d say them. Kenny muttered half under his breath that he basically considers them two singles wrestlers. He said the Bucks have reinvented tag team wrestling. Ross plugged Page & Omega vs. Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles later.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kenny showed more personality there than he has combined in ten months of Dynamite.)

-MJF made his way to the ring. Taz said he’s good friends with MJF and looking forward to this. MJF went over to the announcers and shook hands with Taz and Ross, but skipped Schiavone. [c]

-MJF stood at the podium and thanked the audience, who were booing him. He told the audience to use #MJF2020 and #NotMyChampion. He had Nina show his great polling numbers on the big screen. MJF was listed at 500% and Moxley at -1,000%, which made no sense and wasn’t supposed to. He said he mourns the AEW faithful for their belief in their champion because today it dies. He said Dictator Jon doesn’t care about them or else he’d be there tonight. He said Dictator Jon is swimming in uncharted territory because he’s not used to dealing with wrestlers who won’t “happily look up at the lights for him.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, that was just awful. No no no. You don’t talk about people doing jobs in the course of hyping a match in pro wrestling. There’s zero upside. It’s just low IQ stupidity that died 15 years ago every time Vince Russo tried it. I could defend MJF’s whole “campaign spoof” approach when he was talking about ratings and backstage power and politicking, but introducing into a promo that Moxley only wins because wrestlers are happy to job for him is one of those lines that makes you just lose a ton of respect for anyone who cleared that and the person who delivered that line. That’s just super-disappointing. It doesn’t work on any level. It’s not sophisticated or clever or “I can’t believe he said that.” It’s utterly stupid and counter-productive. If the idea is it works on two levels because wrestlers are happy to just be in the ring with Mox even if they lose, then say that, not this insider jibberish from circa 2003 when it was all about trying to shock insider fans by breaking the fourth wall. It never worked and it undercuts everything else on the show in the process.)

He said he cares more about the people than he does because he shows up for his job. He had his men move the podium. MJF lay on his back center-ring. The camera shot him from above. He asked Mox if he’s now in his comfort zone. He said he started this campaign because “this great company deserves quality leadership.” He said he’s a great wrestler, but he’s not a leader. “You’re a dog,” he said. “You’re a rabid dog chasing cars.” He said he caught the bumper and he doesn’t know what to do with it. He told him to fork the keys over to a real leader; why wait until Sept. 5 at All Out. Moxley’s music played. MJF popped up, eyes bulging with fear. MJF looked around for him. Mox clotheslined him from behind and threw him into the podium. Then he gave him a Paradigm Shift. He destroyed the podium and left. Schiavone said when MJF wakes up, someone should tell him Moxley is here. Moxley grabbed the mic backstage and said they’re not even yet. He said that will happen at All Out. The cut to MJF grabbing his neck and crying in pain.

-Backstage Alex Marvez interviewed Matt Hardy after clips aired of Sammy Guevara bloodying him last week. Marvez said he won’t be cleared to return for ten days. Hardy said he is alive and he won’t die. He said he will continue see red until he makes Sammy bleed. He said Saturday, Aug. 22 he will “beat Sammy’s weird little ass.” He said he won’t go home, as AEW management wants. He’s going to wait around for him tonight because he is an obnoxious ant who needs to be squashed. He broke into Broken Matt briefly. He said he will use his fury to end Sammy. Marvez asked if he’s sure he’s okay. Matt saw a guy he thought was Sammy and attacked him. It turned out it was Mike Posey, the referee.

-Ross hyped Cody vs. Sky and reasserted it could be a Match of the Year.

-Scorpio Sky made his ring entrance. Ross asked if this will be the night Sky realizes his dream.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’d like to have heard from Sky tonight, and perhaps have a video package on his non-Dynamite wins lately to show he has momentum. Has he won singles matches lately?) [c]

(2) CODY (w/Arn Anderson, Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Allie, Q.T. Marshall) vs. SCORPIO SKY – TNT Title match

As Cody came out, Ross said his entourage is growing, then asked if that’s a good or bad thing. The Tale of the Tape said Sky is 7-1 in 2020, Cody 17-1. Justin Roberts introduced him as the “Prince of Pro Wrestling.” Ross drew attention to that. They noted that Mike Chioda is the referee holding up the TNT Title belt and even put his name on the screen. Schiavone touted their respective records. AEW Dark match results were on the crawler on the bottom of the screen. They each took turns holding the ropes open for the other after knocking them to the floor. Sky turned down Cody’s invite. Sky dove at Cody, but they both tumbled over the top rope to the floor. They fought at ringside, with Cody getting the better of Sky. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

As Sky dominated after the break, Schiavone brought up Cody wrestling every week while also being an EVP adds up to trouble. Ross said the EVP jobs “eats you alive.” Sky applied an abdominal stretch. Sky landed a cutter on the ramp at ringside, then scored a two count after rolling Cody back into the ring. Cody came back and delivered a top rope superplex, but Scorpio small packaged Cody for a near fall. Sky didn’t sell the superplex at all. He popped up 100 percent and lifted Cody for a TKO off his shoulders. Cody countered with a Crossroads for a near fall. Cody hit another Crossroads a minute later for the clean win.

WINNER: Cody in 12:00.

-Brodie Lee appeared on the big screen and he had the old “unfinished” TNT Title belt him. He said on Aug. 22, he will put respect on the Dark Order’s name. He said he will take the belt from him and give him the old one back. “Tick tock, Cody, time is up.” Ross hyped the 6 p.m. start time for the Aug. 22 special, starting after the NBA game.

-They went to the announcers on camera who reacted to Cody’s win.

-Private Party said their all-time favorite tag team is the Hardys.

-Jurassic Express made their ring entrance. [c]

-“Hangman” Adam Page came out next followed by Kenny on his own.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & KENNY OMEGA vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt) – AEW Tag Team Title match

They showed Frankie Kazarian in the crowd. Schiavone plugged “Being the Elite” and called it a You Tube sensation. Marko jumped onto the ring apron and yelled at the ref early. Ross said Marko is getting “a little froggy” lately and was critical of him for getting involved. Kenny swiped at his face with a slap. Marko tried to go after Kenny, but his partners pushed him back to ringside. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen after the break. [c]

Page threw Jungle Boy into the arms of Luchasaurus at ringside. Omega dove onto them. Back in the ring, Page powerbombed JB for a near fall. Omega and Page hit the Buckshot/V-Trigger for the win.

WINNERS: Page & Omega in 14:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-Backstage Santana & Ortiz dumped out the gear of The Best Friends. They threw the baggage into the shower and poured bleach all over it. They said they’re making their gear look better. [c]

-Back in the ring, The Young Bucks, Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard, FTR, and The Rock & Roll Express were all in the ring. Matt said everyone surely is enjoying Tag Team Appreciation Night. Matt said the R&R Express “are the original Young Bucks.” He said they innovated the style he and his brother use to this day. He brought up “Shawn & Marty” and “Matt & Jeff.” He said they brought them there to thank them and said they wouldn’t be there without them. They shook hands. Ricky Morton willingly took the mic. Dax jumped in and said he’s a big mark for them. He said everybody in the ring and in the back gets to make a living because of them. They all applauded. He said he’s had the time of his life for seven-and-a-half years because of them. He said he has a beautiful wife and perfect daughter, and he gets to give them the life they never had because of legends like them. “For that, I am indebted to you forever,” he said.

Morton said he never misses AEW. He said he hasn’t seen chemistry in a team like FTR’s since Tully & Arn. He turned to the Bucks and credited them for bringing tag team wrestling back. He said they’re the top tag team of their generation in the world. Arn spoke next. He told Tully he hasn’t been around in a while and he’s getting caught up. Arn said he’s not a guy to blow smoke because it leaves a bad taste in his mouth. He then said the Bucks have taken tag wrestling to the next level and made it entirely different. “My hats off to you,” he said. He said it’ll ruffle some feathers, but he’s said it before – FTR are the best team in the world today.

Ricky began to talk again. Tully yanked the mic out of the hands of Ricky. “You don’t want to start something you can’t finish today,” he said. Tully said Tom Brody is the best quarterback because he has championship rings. He said FTR and the Bucks talk about being the baddest and the best, but neither of them are the champions. “So let’s pat ourselves on the back and tell everybody how great we are looking in the mirror,” he said. He looked at Arn and said he’s had an issue with him since last Labor Day when he jumped in on his guys’ match with Cody Rhodes. He poked at his chest and said he doesn’t get the Cody tattoo patch on his shirt. Shawn Spears walked out slowly. Arn turned to look at him. Ricky punched Tully. The Bucks and FTR separated them quickly. Dax went down, selling his right knee which wasin a brace. Spears entered the ring. Dax took off his brace and checked on his knee. FTR stood and attacked R&R from behind. Dax’s knee was suddenly better. They delivered a stuff piledriver to Ricky. “God dammit, no!” Ross exclaimed. FTR hugged at ringside. Omega and Page ran out to make sure they didn’t go after Ricky again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some of that worked, especially Tully’s “speaking the truth” promo. That should count as the official FTR heel turn, right? A bit of that felt like what Tully said, though – a bit of a self-congratulatory ego-fest in ways not intended.)

-Marvez interviewed Chioda and congratulated him on his AEW debut. Chris Jericho walked in and said they’ve been around the world together and have had a lot of great times. He said he saved his job a couple years ago when he made a call. He asked if he remembers that. Chioda nodded. Jericho said he wants him to referee his match later and “make sure you do the right thing.” Chioda said he’d call it right down the middle (giving off a Mike from “Better Call Saul” vibe). Jericho sounded threatening about his pull when he told him, “Do the right thing.”

-Sammy Guevara showed upon the stage and held up signs on split screen during the break aimed at Matt Hardy. “What’s wrong? Can’t get me out of your head? Oh well, enjoy your night off.” [c]

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. HEATHER MONROE

The announcers discussed Monroe getting “a tough draw” for her debut on Dynamite, but noted a win would shoot her to the top quickly. She attacked Shida aggressively at the start. Ross noted Monroe has no stage fright. Shida came back reversing a suplex into the corner. Monroe rolled through on a falcon arrow and scored a two count for a dramatic moment. Shida immediately applied a submission and got a quick tapout.

WINNER: Shida in 2:00 via tapout.

-Schiavone interviewed Shida on the stage. She said to “bring on” the challengers. Right to the point.

-Jake Roberts cut a promo in the locker room as Lance Archer beat up a guy in the background who accidentally brushed against him as the promo started. Archer then tore up Jake’s shirt that he was wearing and on his back it was written, “Everybody Dies.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The little guy brushing against Archer felt way too contrived. I mean, what’re the odds someone randomly wanders past them in the middle of a promo. Too cute. Better to have the guy in the background making a noise accidentally and Archer and Jake being annoyed, triggering Archer attacking him.)

-The announcers commented on the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament brackets that were shown on the screen. They said on YouTube next Wednesday at 8 ET, they’ll air All Out Part 1 from last year. Ross hyped their next broadcast will be a special time and day – Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 ET. They announced FTR vs. Private Party, The Elite (Omega & Page & Bucks) vs. Dark Order, the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Final, Darby Allin in action, Lucha Brothers & Butcher & Blade vs. Jurassic Express & Natural Nightmares, and Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Title. Schiavone said it’s great to have “Saturday wrestling” back.

-Ross threw to a brief 20 seconds video package on the Cassidy-Jericho rivalry. Then Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) CHRIS JERICHO vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Jericho brought Floyd the bat with him to the ring. Otherwise he was alone. Schiavone said happy birthday to Bob Caudle, who turned 90. He said he’s one of the best announcers and best broadcasters ever. Ross said he learned so much from him. Ross said he’d send him some sauce. Schiavone brought up the Jericho-Chioda dynamic and how it could play into this. Taz said Chioda said he’d play it down the middle. Cassidy opened up against Jericho with a barrage of punches early. He clotheslined Jericho over the top rope, then launched himself over the top rope onto Jericho. He climbed to the top rope a minute later, put his hands in his pockets, and then leaped onto Jericho. Taz said that helps him get into the the head of his opponents. He said he likes that about Cassidy. Cassidy then hit a leaping tornado DDT for a two count. Ross said Jericho must’ve had too much bubbly last night because he’s having trouble getting started. Cassidy went for a Superman Punch, but Jericho knocked him out of mid-air with a boot. Jericho landed a springboard dropkick to knock Cassidy off the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a break with Jericho gloating, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Cassidy took a beating during the break, including Jericho dropping him ribs-first over the ringside barricade. He landed a delayed suplex and even did some mini-squats to show off his strength and balance. That was pretty impressive. He got a two count. He landed a springboard moonsault next for a two count. Jericho stood Cassidy up and taunted him as Cassidy threw noodle-arm punches at him. Jericho swung, but Cassidy ducked and landed a superkick. Ross said he was playing possum. Cassidy showed fire. Schiavone said when he wrestles with purpose, he’s as good as anyone. Cassidy landed a top rope crossbody for a two count. Jericho caught Cassidy flying at him and applied a Boston Crab. Jericho caught Cassidy with a Code Breaker a minute later for a two count. Jericho grabbed Floyd the bat. Chioda told him to put it down. Jericho told him to do the right thing. Chioda yanked the bat out of Jericho’s hands. Cassidy rolled up Jericho for a near fall. He followed with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall immediately after. Cassidy fired up and landed an Orange Punch (Superman Punch). Santana and Ortiz and the Best Friends brawled onto the stage. Jake Hager ran out and powerslammed Cassidy as the ref’s back was turned. Jericho rolled over on top of Cassidy. Cassidy kicked out. Jericho mule kicked Cassidy. Cassidy ducked a Judas Effect and then rolled up Jericho with a “mouse trap” for the three count. Ross said Cassidy has finally defeated Jericho. Cassidy sold the mule kick to the crotch on the floor as the ref raised his arm. Ross got in a final plug for Dynamite a week from Saturday.

WINNER: Cassidy in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Jericho did seem a little sludgy and sluggish, but still was masterful in terms of the ebb and flow of the match architecture. Cassidy gained from hanging with Jericho and looking like he belonged, but the roll-up win after all the interference didn’t make it seem like a decisive victory. Yes, he overcame the odds and interference, but I’d rather have seen him score a pin after a signature move.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A below average show for AEW, but still pretty entertaining most of the way, with some storyline developments to make it newsworthy.