5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (8/22/2020): Jericho and Cassidy set up their Mimosa Mayhem match with a genius blend of both characters, plus Cody defends TNT Title

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 22, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[HOUR ONE]

(1) PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quin & Isiah Kassidy) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wilder w/Tully Blanchard)

Seconds into the match, they aired a clip of FTR giving Ricky Morton a leaping stuff piledriver last week. A few minutes in, Schiavone noted Dynamite will air next Thursday on another special night. He plugged the rest of what was scheduled on Dynamite. He said he would be trying to interview Orange Cassidy later. Ross noted Matt Hardy has been tutoring Private Party. Taz said he’s never been a fan of the Hardys. He said he likes FTR because they’re not interested in being anyone’s friend. They showed a cool overhead camera above the ring as Quen tried to tag out to Kassidy. Kassidy got a hot-tag a couple minutes later and he worked over both Dax and Cash with rapid-fire enthusiastic offense leading to a near fall on Dax after a somersault stunner.

Later, Cash yanked Kassidy off the ring apron as Quen and Dax battled with near falls inside the ring. That felt rather random. Cash tagged back in and delivered a spinebuster on Quen. Kassidy broke up the cover before three. Taz said the spinebuster reminded him of Arn Anderson. A minute later Tully pulled Dax out of the path of Kassidy who was sling-shotting himself over the top rope toward him at ringside. Cash threw Quen shoulder-first into the ringpost and then finished him with the Goodnight Express. Schiavone said they’re now 6-0 and they earned that one. Ross said the big news is that Tully is now with FTR and he’s a difference-maker.

WINNERS: FTR in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid tag team opener. Mostly fought FTR style, which is fine as Private Party highspots can sometimes get out of hand and lose their meaning and become a blur. Good to see Tully and FTR together officially for a match. It feels like destiny.)

-Schiavone plugged Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Title. Taz said he heard MJF might be lawyering up. “Maybe he wants some of that Mox money.”

-They aired a statement from Jon Moxley from “earlier today.” He said the MJF campaign has been amusing and “fun TV.” He said he’s said a lot about him because he’s an easy target. He said he should ask his wife because she’s got a two page list of what’s wrong with him. He said where he comes from, the toughest guys don’t have to say much and don’t hide behind words. “And you talk a lot,” he said. “Which makes me wonder, MJF, what exactly are you hiding?” He said MJF is sickly talented in every way and he thinks he’s the man to lead the company for the next 25 years. He said he won’t last another 25 years. “The way I feel when I get up in the morning, I’m lucky if I’ve got another 18 months.”

He said he wants the company to be successful for decades to come. He said he wants MJF to fulfill his potential, and his money is that one day he will. He said one day he will move out of his parent’s basement, lose his virginity, and become a world champion. He said that day isn’t Sept. 5. He said he will kick and punch and elbow him so many times and split his skull with his skull and dump him on his head. He said when they are deep in his game, he will be in his heaven while MJF is looking for a way out. He said then the world will find out what you’ve been hiding.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good promo. Just right on character for Moxley, although I think the “mom’s basement” and “virgin” lines have been worn out by people a lot less cool than Moxley. He’s believable and had entertaining delivery without seeming like he’s trying too hard to be entertaining. What is missing so far from Mox is a direct rebuttal to MJF claiming he acts like a big shot and pushes his weight around behind the scenes. I suppose just saying it’s “fun TV” and “amusing” is, in a way, a dismissive blow-off of MJF trying to get under his skin.)



-Taz and Schiavone plugged upcoming matches. [c]

-MJF, surrounded by his support group, spoke of Genghis Khan, Castro, Napoleon. He said they were all homicidal maniacs and they all pale in comparison to Dictator Jon. He said he attacked him from behind because he didn’t have the guts to attack him from the front. He seemed to be a mental and physical wreck, with his neck in a brace. He said he wants to have kids some day, but he won’t be able to play catch with them. He broke down. His attorney Mark Sterling said MJF wanted to do this on his own, but he will take over now because his client is clearly experiencing too much distress. He said the Paradigm Shift is a dangerous move and possibly deadly.

He said the move last week might have already ended MJF’s career. He said they put a petition online and received 5 million signatures to ban the move. He said they drew up a contract that states the Paradigm Shift is banned from the AEW World Hvt. Championship match at All Out. He said all Jon has to do is sign it. He said he should sign it because he’s a badass who shouldn’t need that move to beat just one guy. He said if he doesn’t sign it, they’ll sue him so hard “you’ll have to part your hair to poop.” He said they will take everything from him including his house and car and then they’ll take his belt.

(Keller’s Analysis: MJF continues to be preposterously ridiculous in his complaints and demands. The lawyer’s threats were well-delivered, almost like he believes he was being totally reasonable.)

(2) LUCHA BROS. & BUTCHER & BLADE vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) & NATURAL NIGHTMARES (Dustin Rhodes & Q.T. Marshall)

They cut to a break a few minutes in, but stayed wit the action on split-screen. [c]

Back live, lots of rapid-fire spots including three dives to the floor by Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus landed a standing shooting star press on Pentagon Jr. Butcher tagged in. More chaos followed. Blade and Pentagon Jr. argued. Pentagon shoved Blade who was then rolled up by Jungle Boy.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express & Natural Nightmare in 13:00.

-Afterward, Eddie Kingston gave a pep talk to Butcher, Blade, and Lucha Bros. He chastised both teams for not being champs yet. He told them to come walk with him and everything they desire will be theirs. They all had a group hug. Schiavone called it “a heck of a moment.”

-They showed footage from earlier in the day of Brit Baker at rehab. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford were working out together. Baker offered to help them prevent cavities with free dental care for a year, but she needed a favor. She said Big Swole is obsessed with her. She said Swole challenged her to a match, but she didn’t specify what kind. She said it should be a handicapped match. She invited Ford to join Reba in the two-on-one match. [c]

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and said last week one of the biggest moments in Dynamite history was when Orange Cassidy beat Chris Jericho. He introduced Cassidy for an interview. Cassidy came out with the Best Friends (Chucky T & Trent). Schiavone said he is sure Cassidy would agree that was the biggest moment of his career. Cassidy said nothing. He just leaned on Schiavone’s shoulder. Taz said apparently Cassidy only speaks in debates. Jericho’s music played and he walked out onto the stage. He asked for forgiveness for his interruption. He congratulated Cassidy for beating him last week. He said he’s only been pinned three times since Oct. 2, 2019, and one of them was to you, “the guy who puts his hands in his pockets.” Jericho said that might seem embarrassing on the surface, and he is embarrassed to some extent, but he’s also proud because it proves Orange is learning from him. He said he is showing he has the strength and courage to be a superstar in AEW. Taz said, “Jericho taking the high road; I love it.”

Jericho offered a toast to Cassidy, but first something was stuck in his craw. He said they’ve gone 1-1, so that means they need a third match to find out who the better man really is. He said they can have the rubber match in the ring, but he’d rather take things to another level. He said he’s the genius who came up with one of the greatest gimmick matches of all time consisting of a briefcase and a ladder. “It makes sense we have this rubber match and find out who the better man really is in my new creation, the Mimosa Mayhem Match.” He threw to a video package introducing the match. There will be 80 gallons of O.J. mixed with 500 cases of the bubbly and the only way to win is by pinfall, submission, or being thrown into the vat of mimosa. They mixed in close-ups of juice and bubbly. “You have to see it to believe it,” he said.

Jericho asked if he accepts his challenge. Cassidy gave a casual lazy thumbs up. “A rousing thumbs up!” Ross sarcastically said. Jericho said he made the right decision. He said he wants the whole Inner Circle to come out to the ring to toast Cassidy. Ross said something doesn’t smell right. Jericho assured Schiavone it was going to be fine. Jericho took a sip of the bubbly, then said, “Get ’em, boys.” Jake Hager Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz attacked Cassidy and the Best Friends. Jericho gave Cassidy a Judas Effect. Then they held him and drenched him in champaign. Schiavone said there is no call for this at all.

(Keller’s Analysis: A pretty genius blend of each of their gimmicks into a gimmick match.) [c]

(3) DARK ORDER (#3, #4, #5) vs. KENNY OMEGA & THE YOUNG BUCKS

The Elite dominated early, including a near fall after a triple-team move. Kenny then isolated no. 5, but the other Dark Order members attacked him with a chair. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

The Elite rallied after the break including hitting an assisted indy Taker by the Bucks, then a One-Winged Angel by Kenny for the win.

WINNERS: The Elite in 14:00.

-Omega grabbed a chair afterward and brought it into the ring. Taz said he seemed ready to snap. Ross wondered what was going on with him. Omega set up a powerbomb onto a chair, but Matt moved the chair. Omega was upset as the Bucks tried to talk him down. He eventually calmed down and celebrated his win with them.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Tully and FTR backstage. Marvez explained that’d have a gauntlet tag team match next week to determine the challengers to Omega & “Hangman” Page at All Out. He said it’d start with the no. 4 ranked Natural Nightmares vs. the no. 3 ranked Bucks, with the winner facing the no. 2 ranked Best Friends, and finally whoever survived that would face the no. 1 ranked FTR. Marvez asked about Tully and FTR being together now. Cash said it’s about becoming the best. Tully said they were nearly the best and together he can make them the best. Tully said their path is clear and they will win the titles on Sept. 5. Page interrupted with a drink in his hand. He asked what’s up with them. Cash said what happened last week with them and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has nothing to do with him. Cash said they turned their back on them and disrespected them, so they had to respond. Dax said he had to fake a knee injury after the years of the Bucks and Kenny bad-mouthing them because he had to find out if he could trust them. He said the only person from The Elite who checked on him was Page. Dax told Page to imagine what would happen if the Bucks beat them and then Page will go back into their shadow. Page soaked up his words. Cash said, “Good luck to all of us.” [c]

(4) DARBY ALLIN vs. WILL HOBBS

Taz called Allin a snake and a heathen and a punk. Darby dove at Hobbs before the bell, spearing him at ringside. Taz said Darby’s brain doesn’t work correctly. Hobbs caught Darby out of mid-air at the bell, but Darby slipped free and clipped Hobbs’ leg. Hobbs came back and controlled for a while, overpowering Darby. Darby came back with a flying back elbow and a Coffin Drop for the win. Ross called him a “strange enigma.”

WINNER: Darby in 4:00.

-Afterward, Taz stood at the announce desk and addressed him. He said Team Taz is flourishing with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. He said they’ve added a new member. “His name is Darby also,” he said. “Check him out.” Out walked Starks, imitating Darby with face paint and holding a skateboard making the Darby facial expressions. He cut a Darby-style promo, that cracked up Taz. He said he loves being reckless and jumping on a man’s back and stabbing him with thumb tacks because life is a joke. Cage entered the ring and hit Darby with the FTW title belt. Starks then ran to the ring and said what he just did was show him what a clown he is. He said he doesn’t need face-paint to be somebody. He said if life is a joke, he is the biggest joke of them all. Taz said this is just the beginning of the payback. Starks did a Coffin Drop off the second rope. Taz said, “He’s so bad ass, he does the Coffin Drop off the second rope!” They left Darby writhing in the ring.

-Sammy Guevara danced out with cue-cards. He had cards with a message to Matt Hardy that he showed during the commercial break on split-screen. “Dear Matt. I want to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry I put you out. I’m sorry you can’t catch chairs!” Sammy laughed uproariously. The letters changed to red with a different style of writing: “I’m sorry Sammy is an idiot. Sammy is about to be… BROKEN! Consider him…” He looked down and realized those were his cards. The next card said, “DELETED.” Matt attacked him with a chair from behind. He jabbed him in the gut and bashed him across his back. Then he held up the “DELETED” sign and bent over and punched away at him. [c]

-Back to full screen after the break, Matt stood over Sammy with a chair. He bashed him again and then yelled in his face. Taz said, “You’ve made your point!” Schiavone said his eyes indicate he’s moved into another dimension and is deranged. Matt threw Sammy off the stage through a table below. Taz said someone has to stop the complete maniac Matt has turned into. Ross said Sammy looks like he’s been in a car wreck, ejected from his seat through a table. Matt yelled, “It’s not over until I end him!”

-They went to a video with Thunder Rosa showing off her NWA Women’s Title belt. She said she is in AEW to bring the Women’s Division to the next level. She said she doesn’t come there for scraps, she is in AEW for the championship. She challenged Hikaru Shida in Spanish. “I am here for this championship and nothing else,” she said.

-Ross said Rosa is a player and a legitimate threat. Veda Scott joined the announcers at the desk.

(5) DIAMANTE & IVELISSE vs. THE NIGHTMARE SISTERS (Brandi Rhodes & Allie w/Q.T Marshall, Dustin Rhodes)

The daughter of Vickie and Eddie Guerrero did ring introductions. They cut to an early break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Ivelisse got the hot-tag and went on a flurry against Brandi. Allie tagged back in. Marshall jumped on the ring apron. That distracted Diamante. Brandi then set up a move, but Ivelisse backdropped her into the arms of Marshall. She then finished Allie seconds later for the win. After the match, they threw down the flowers they were presented and held up their flags.

WINNERS: Ivelisse & Diamante in 10:00 to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup.

(Keller’s Analysis: A rough match, especially when Brandi was there. Her movements just stand out as unnatural.)

-The announcers hyped next Thursday’s Dynamite, including Jericho joining them on commentary, Matt Hardy vs. Guevara in a tables match, the tag team gauntlet match, the Moxley-MJF contract signing, Big Swole vs. Brit Baker “in a handicapped match.” [c]

(6) CODY (w/Arn Anderson) vs. BRODIE LEE – TNT Championship match

Cody went after Brodie aggressively after formal ring introductions. Brodie came right back and tossed Cody over the top rope to the floor. By the way, the ringside barricades were covered in “MJF 2020” posters. Brodie threw Cody into the chair area on the other side of the barricades. He threw some chairs around and then took it to Cody in the ring. Brodie brutalized Cody with a series of power moves, one after another relentlessly including two powerbombs and a discus clothesline for the three count. “He did it!” said Taz. Ross: “Are you kidding me! I can’t believe this!” Arn looked shock at ringside. Schiavone: “He went right through Cody.”

WINNERS: Brodie Lee in 6:00 to capture the TNT Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Big surprise finish. I like it, though. I’m interested in what it means for Cody and Brodie going forward.)

-Cody’s arm was stiff in the air as he lay on his back after the match. As medics checked on Cody, Schiavone interviewed Brodie Lee afterward. The Dark Order joined him. Brodie said people like Schiavone “created this monster and now I’m a problem for AEW.” He said Dark Order is at the top now. Medics put Cody on a back brace. Brodie told Schiavone that executives didn’t give him a chance, but when he got his chance, he hit it out of the park. As Brodie celebrated, Cody was carried out of the ring. Brodie told Schiavone to get out of the ring. They put Cody in a neck brace and oxygen mask. Ross said that title meant so much to “this kid” Cody and “I’m not sure what happened to him.” Cody raised his arm to acknowledge he was conscious.

Arn had to fend off Dark Order as they moved toward Cody. They overwhelmed Arn quickly. Brodie kicked him in the gut. Dark Order wheeled Cody back to the stage and dumped him over. They pushed away security and referees. Taz said, “This is bad.” Ross said the inmates are controlling the warden’s office. Brodie yelled at Arn, who was gasping for breath, but did manage to say, “You son of a bitch.” Brodie held his newly won TNT Title belt over Cody. Brandi ran out to check on Cody. She covered him. Anna Jay then put Brodie in a rear naked choke from behind. Brodie put his hand on her shoulder and called her off. Jay released. Ross said the landscape has changed. Brodie emptied a bag that had pieces of the old TNT Title belt in it all over Cody. “It’s a new world,” said Taz. Ross asked what the future holds.