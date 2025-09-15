Dean Douglas “grades” 1-2-3 Kid vs. Razor Ramon match, Owen & Yokozuna vs. M.O.M. – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/18/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 18, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #354 )

-The show opened with highlights of last week’s angle involving 1-2-3 Kid and Dean Douglas in the Razor Ramon vs. British Bulldog match and the Kid-Ramon angle afterward…

(1) 1-2-3 Kid pinned Razor Ramon after Dean Douglas splashed Ramon and Kid unknowingly took advantage of the interference and pinned Ramon. Kid attacked Ramon before the bell as Ramon entered the ring. Ramon quickly took over on Kid catching him in a bodyblock attempt. Jerry Lawler speculated that Kid may have aligned himself with Dean Douglas. The angle that had been taped immediately after the match where Kid and Ramon exchanged slaps didn’t air…

-Douglas graded Kid and Ramon afterward and trash talked both of them…

(2) Kama & Tatanka beat Savio Vega & Bob Holly. Just an okay tag match…

-In a promo, Ramon focused on facing Douglas at In Your House…

(3) Jean Pierre LaFitte pinned Brian Walsh. Vince McMahon talked about LaFitte being a thief. Bret Hart was interviewed via phone. Bret promo’d his In Your House match against LaFitte…

(4) Owen Hart & Yokozuna defeated Men on a Mission. The match was primarily built around seeing Mabel and Yokozuna actually face each other. They were in against each other briefly. Mo wrestled the vast majority of the match. In the end, Mo superplexed Owen for a two count, but Yokozuna broke up the count. As the referee dragged Mabel to his corner, Yokozuna legdropped Mo from behind and Owen scored the pinfall…

-Shawn Michaels & Diesel talked about their IYH triple header match. A notch above their usual interview, especially good because they didn’t have to yell to get their point across…

-Vince McMahon interviewed Jim Corentte with Yokozuna, Owen, and Mr. Fuji regarding IYH…