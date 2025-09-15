AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (9/13): Garcia Joins the Death Riders, Briscoe Calls for Tables & Thumbtacks, AEW Unified Championship Tournament, All Out build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

DANIEL GARCIA IS OFFICIALLY A DEATH RIDER

This felt like the moment Collision needed. AEW has been hinting at Garcia’s shift for weeks, but Saturday gave it a payoff. Pairing him with Jon Moxley immediately raises his stock, and the main event win gave him the momentum. It wasn’t just a “swerve for the sake of a swerve,” it was a step forward.

WOMEN’S DIVISION SPOTLIGHT

The 10-woman tag wasn’t just a time-filler. It allowed multiple stories to intersect, giving Thekla some much-needed momentum, and Toni Storm’s presence once again elevated the whole thing. AEW needs to make the women’s division feel essential, and this segment did that.

EDDIE KINGSTON RETURN

The crowd popped huge for this, and for good reason. Kingston’s absence has left a gap, and AEW wisely used Philly to make his comeback feel important. His presence instantly strengthens the Collision identity and adds a much-needed dose of grit as they head into All Out.

BUILDING ALL-OUT CARD

With the Briscoe-MJF stipulation, the Unified Title tournament, Eddie Kingston’s return, and Garcia’s heel turn, the episode focused on solidifying multiple PPV matches.

STAR POWER

A major win for AEW on Saturday was star power. Moxley, Toni Storm, MJF, and Okada—Collision wasn’t an afterthought; it spotlighted the company’s top names. Consistency is crucial. If Collision is to feel vital every week, loading it with marquee stars is essential. This episode finally achieved that balance.

FTR ADAM PRIEST & TOMMY BILLINGTON #2

The pace was tighter, the offense cleaner, and the win came off more decisive. FTR did exactly what it needed to keep the chemistry tight and give them momentum heading toward All Out.

MISSES

THREE-WAY MATCH AEW UNIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP

Okada’s match being slotted in for All Out should feel like a big deal, but instead, it comes off forced. The build hasn’t been organic, the story feels paper-thin, and the setup lacks the spark you’d expect for one of AEW’s top stars. Okada’s presence alone is always special, but the way this program has been put together makes it feel more like a booking obligation than a can’t-miss showdown.

MARK BRISCOE MATCH SELECTION

Here’s the head-scratcher: Mark Briscoe has been presented as the natural baby face of AEW. He picked the stipulation for All Out, and the whole segment was built around him. Yet he’s not the one challenging for the guaranteed world title contract. It undercuts the momentum he’s built and makes the booking feel disjointed. Briscoe should be in that spot, not left circling it.

THE ACCLAIMED RENION

Putting Anthony Bowens and Max Caster back together isn’t fixing the problem. As a team, they’ve cooled off — not contenders, not comedy, just flat. Bowens has shown he can hold his own in singles, and Caster has the charisma to stand out, but together they’re spinning their wheels. Either sharpen the act into something new, or split them and let both find fresh lanes. Doing nothing hurts them and the tag division.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, this episode did more good than harm. It gave All Out structure, it leaned into the Philly crowd the right way, and it reminded fans that Collision can be a key piece of AEW’s weekly programming. Still, for AEW to maximize this momentum, they’ll need to tighten the booking around their biggest stars and figure out what to do with acts that feel stalled.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2008, Tokyo played host to ROH: Battle of the Best, headlined by Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black defending the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Jay & Mark Briscoe.

