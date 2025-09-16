Huge announcement by William Regal has crowd chanting “Holy sh–!” regarding Bayley after her win – 10 YRS AGO NXT TV Report (9-16-2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

September 16, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q1] No pre-credits video. Tyler Breeze starts the show off. On commentary, Byron Saxton is back and they act like he was on a secret assignment to explain last week’s absence. Adam Rose is out to face Breeze. He’s got a pony tail and a goatee, and says that it is official: the WWE Universe took a “big, hot, steaming poop on the Adam Rose party,” and he’s going to do the same for our party. Yuck.

Next out is Bull Dempsey, who gets a nice reaction and plays it like a pageant queen. He says there is no way he was going to ignore last week’s attack, and now he is here for payback. Dempsey taps his belly in time to a “Bull-Fit” chant. Breeze wants to know why Dempsey thinks he can interrupt the presumed match with Rose. Dempsey does Breeze’s rope hammock to mock him. Breeze blames Dempsey for the loss week, and Breeze wants revenge, but he has a match with Rose.

Dempsey asks Rose to give the match time to him, but Rose is here to poop on Breeze’s party, and then he’ll poop on Dempsey’s party. He slaps Dempsey. Rose wants another slap, but Dempsey poops all over Rose’s party. Breeze with a cheap shot from behind, and hits the road when Dempsey is ready to wallop him.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Long-ish talking segment that effectively gave Dempsey some credibility and put him over with the audience, while re-introducing Adam Rose. Rose has had more chances than any other non-main event talent in recent memory. ]

Baron Corbin and Rhyno are advertised to face Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in Round 2 of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. NXT Women’s champion Bayley is advertised as being in action, too, presumably as the main event.

Backstage, the cameraman wants to catch up with Breeze, but he records a selfie video instead answering Dempsey. He promises a match next week.

The smug Tye Dillenger comes out for action. Nice reaction for him. He is facing the “already in the ring” Danny Burch. This is so odd, I thought Burch had been released a few months ago, and the person now in the ring was called Martin Stone? But it does look like Burch with a different presentation.

1 – TYE DILLENGER vs. DANNY BURCH

Grappling to start. Dillenger cartwheels away and flashes the tens. Burch isn’t impressed and starts to brawl. Burch mocks the tens. Some basic work here. Dillenger then ends it with his shin version of Eat Defeat.

WINNER: Tye Dillenger in 3:11. Basic match with Dillenger being presented as a face to run with the audience’s reaction to him.

[Q2] Rhyno and Corbin aren’t worried about Gargano and Ciampa. Rhyno is more worried about what they will do to Gargano and Ciampa. Corbin doesn’t care about those nobodies.

Vignette for Asuka, who used to be Kana in Japan.

Apollo Crews has the audience fired up. Even Corey Graves has nice things to say about Crews. He is facing Solomon Crowe, who has been struggling to get wins.

2 – APOLLO CREWS vs. SOLOMON CROWE

Handshake to start with respect. Crews sends Crowe to the mat, then shouts and flexes his muscles and Crowe backs up in fear. Rapid pace on the mat game. Crowe is starting to get fired up. Crews offers another handshake, but Crowe kicks the hand away. The announcers question if Crowe is jealous of Crews’s success.

Crews shows off his insane athletic talent. Deadlift suplex sends Crowe outside the ring, and Crowe can’t fight back. Crews with a baseball slide, but Crowe pulls a Fit Finlay and wraps him up in it and unloads on Crews. The ref has to pull Crowe off Crews. Crowe risks a DQ in the corner, getting increasingly angry. “My time!” shouts Crowe.

Crowe grinds down Crews with holds, but Crews muscles up and out of the hold. Crowe wants a sleeper, but Crews nails a jawbreaker. Crowe runs into a boot, then Crews bounces out of the corner. Crews impresses with a jumping enziguiri. Gorilla Press, moonsault, and it’s over.

WINNER: Apollo Crews in 4:52. Crews is so, so impressive. I liked the work from Crowe here teasing a heel turn.

Backstage with Gargano and Ciampa. Gargano says that tonight they will prove that they belong in NXT. They feel insulted by Rhyno and Corbin.

Devin Taylor with Emma and Dana Brooke. Emma says that Bayley is back, new faces are showing, and they have been left out, so they are going to shake things up. Brooke says they are in charge and will prove it. Pat to the head and they leave. Then more pats to the head. Taylor looks super annoyed.

A mystery black SUV is in the parking lot. It’s Sasha Banks and she seems all-smiles.

Kyle Edwards (the former Arda Ocal) is back in Stanford with an ESPN-like presentation to update the bracket in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

[ J.J.’s Reax: I really liked this presentation. They could do this more often to give NXT more of a sports feel. It makes it seem like NXT is more than just Wednesday nights, and a “league” of wrestlers. ]

Did you know you can read an ad-free, lighting-fast version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

[Q3]

3 – JOHNNY GARGANO & TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. RHYNO & BARON CORBIN – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic — Second Round match

Rhyno and Ciampa to start it. Ciampa isn’t scared of Rhyno. Rhyno then drives Ciampa into the corner, but Ciampa turns control around. They trade chops. Ciampa uses his speed to get the upper hand, but a big back elbow stuns Ciampa. Clothesline plants Rhyno. Ciampa and Gargano double-team Rhyno, then fend off interference from Corbin.

Gargano dumps Rhyno to the outside, then hits a suicide dive. Ciampa with a big cross-body from the top to the outside to keep Corbin and Rhyno down. Rhyno is isolated. Ciampa wants a suplex, but Rhyno fights him off. Corbin enters to boos, then lands a spinning side slam going to break.

[ Break ]

Corbin is killing Ciampa in the ropes and the crowd wants Rhyno. Ciampa can’t get out of the corner. Meanwhile, Rich Brennan doesn’t understand why the crowd hates Corbin, so Graves tries to explain it away. Rhyno wants a superplex, but Ciampa fights him off, then hits a missile dropkick. Double tag, and Gargano takes the fight to Corbin. Great moveset here.

Gargano with a slingshot DDT for a cover, but Rhyno comes in. Ciampa and Rhyno brawl, then Gargano jumps over a spear. Kick to Corbin and cover for a nearfall. Gargano then gets caught with the End of Days.

WINNERS: Corbin & Rhyno in 8:07. Gargano and Ciampa impressed here, especially Gargano. I really would like to see them make future appearances on NXT.

Devin Taylor interviews The Vaudevillains about the impending tour of Texas. Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, and Alexa Bliss come back. Bliss says they will regain the titles next week. Murphy and Blake embarrass themselves and Gotch calls Bliss a wench.

Nia Jax vignette.

[ J.J.’s Reax: With Nia Jax and Asuka re-stocking the women’s division, Dana Brooke hitting her stride and, Emma being strong, the women’s division looks very different from just a few weeks ago. ]

[Q4] Bayley hits the ramp for her first appearance at FSU since “Takeover: Brooklyn.” Huge reaction. Bayley goes around the ring giving hugs to all her fans, especially Izzy and the other kids. Bayley goes through the audience to celebrate with them. She lets a young girl hold her title for a moment. Spur of the moment, Bayley takes Izzy into the ring, and they both hold up their titles, and do Bayley’s hands to the audience routine. Corey Graves takes an Adam Rose all over this.

4 – NXT Women’s champion BAYLEY vs. SARAH (Not Crazy Mary) DOBSON

Dobson with stout offense to start. Bayley tries to make a comeback, but gets tripped into the ropes. Some sort of handsprings into knee drops from Dobson and Bayley can’t fight out of the corner. Roll-through into a front chancery on the mat. Bayley gets to her feet and rams Dobson into the corner. Bayley fires up and goes on offense. A suplex sets up the Bayley-to-Belly for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 2:23. Quick win to reinforce Bayley as a strong force. I hope to see more of Dobson in the future, as I liked her style, heel mannerisms, and moveset. She can fit that role that Charlotte and Paige occupied in terms of power offense.

Bayley is about to cut a promo. “Holy moly guys…” and Sasha Banks interrupts. She seems to be genuine smiles, but Bayley is jealous. Banks says she is here to congratulate Bayley, not berate her. Banks says she has heard the praise for their match, and it was the MOTY. She claims it is being called the greatest women’s match in WWE history. She says that is great for everyone, except her. She isn’t in NXT to put on great matches or steal the show, but to be the best. She says that Bayley is good, earned her respect at Takeover, and was great. And for three seconds, she was better.

Bayley is tired of this, and says that she has a point to prove, too. Bayley says she is happy to have a re-match. When, now? Whenever Banks wants. Banks doesn’t want it now. She has a point to prove to everyone. She doesn’t just want to beat Bayley, she has a message to send. Bayley says whatever it takes to prove who is better. What stipulation? Banks wants to beat Bayley again and again and again so everyone knows fairytales don’t happen. The crowd wants an Iron Woman match.

William Regal comes out. October 7, at NXT Takeover, Banks gets her re-match. Regal adds some juice: they will be the main event for the first time in NXT history. But, that isn’t all. He gives a formal announcement: 30-minute Iron Man match. “Holy s—!” from the crowd and for good reason. Banks and Bayley shake on it in the ring.

[ J.J.’s Reax: That was red-hot. Amazing promo work from both Bayley and Banks. Regal played his part perfectly, giving it a formal introduction. Bayley’s pre-match work was great, and it was really nice of her to let Izzy into the ring, since she has been a staple of Bayley’s entrance for years now. I liked hearing Banks acknowledge the quality of their match… and then say that she is there to win, not put on a show. Paging Dolph Ziggler. ]

FINAL THOUGHTS: Solid show capped by a blockbuster final segment. Ciampa and Gargano really left me wanting more. Banks and Bayley is already at that Balor-Owens or Zayn-Owens heat level, and has a month to brew. Well done.