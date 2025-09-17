AEW DYNAMITE SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER PREVIEW (9/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 – 3-Hour Special Event
Where: London, Ontario at Canada Life Place
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,270 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,498. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley
- Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada – AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match
- Queen Aminata vs. Thekla – No Holds Barred match
- Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
- Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
- Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
- Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
- Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
- Hangman vs. Fletcher All Out contract signing
- Christian, Copeland, and FTR go face-to-face
- “Timeless” Toni Storm to appear
