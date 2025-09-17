AEW DYNAMITE SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER PREVIEW (9/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 – 3-Hour Special Event

Where: London, Ontario at Canada Life Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,270 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,498. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley

Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada – AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match

Queen Aminata vs. Thekla – No Holds Barred match

Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier

Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier

Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier

Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

Hangman vs. Fletcher All Out contract signing

Christian, Copeland, and FTR go face-to-face

“Timeless” Toni Storm to appear

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/10): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Alexander, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Shelton vs. Ricochet, Mercedes & Sakura vs. Windsor & Riho

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: MVP on how close he came to becoming World Champion in WWE, feels being a convicted felon hurt his chances