VIP PODCAST 9/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-26-2007): WWE Summerslam 2007 Roundtable on Triple H vs. Booker, Cena vs. Orton (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcasts following the Aug. 26, 2007 WWE Summerslam event.

First, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller to review the 2007 edition of WWE Summerslam featuring John Cena vs. Randy Orton in the main event, Triple H vs. Booker T, Umaga vs. Mr. Kennedy vs. Carlito for the IC Title, C.M. Punk vs. John Morrison, a women’s battle royal, Batista vs. The Great Khali, and more.

Then, a podcast reviewing WWE Raw the next night hosted by PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch contributor Jamie Penick.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

