VIP PODCAST 9/19 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: WrestleMania confirmed for Saudi Arabia in 2027, should AEW run head-to-head, All Out preview (103 min.)

September 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
  • 01:05 All Out Media Call Highlights
  • 04:33 WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia: Fan and Wrestler Perspectives
  • 18:29 AEW’s Potential Response to WWE’s Saudi Arabia Move
  • 29:44 AEW All Out Preview
  • 01:07:51 Eddie Kingston’s Return and Big Bill’s Opportunity
  • 01:13:18 Unified Championship and Future Storylines
  • 01:19:16 Women’s Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship
  • 01:25:34 World Men’s Title Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page
  • 01:42:23 Concluding Thoughts and Future Predictions

