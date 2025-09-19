VIP PODCAST 9/19 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: WrestleMania confirmed for Saudi Arabia in 2027, should AEW run head-to-head, All Out preview (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

00:00 Introduction and Show Overview

01:05 All Out Media Call Highlights

04:33 WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia: Fan and Wrestler Perspectives

18:29 AEW’s Potential Response to WWE’s Saudi Arabia Move

29:44 AEW All Out Preview

01:07:51 Eddie Kingston’s Return and Big Bill’s Opportunity

01:13:18 Unified Championship and Future Storylines

01:19:16 Women’s Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship

01:25:34 World Men’s Title Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page

01:42:23 Concluding Thoughts and Future Predictions

