VIP PODCAST 9/19 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: WrestleMania confirmed for Saudi Arabia in 2027, should AEW run head-to-head, All Out preview (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
- 01:05 All Out Media Call Highlights
- 04:33 WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia: Fan and Wrestler Perspectives
- 18:29 AEW’s Potential Response to WWE’s Saudi Arabia Move
- 29:44 AEW All Out Preview
- 01:07:51 Eddie Kingston’s Return and Big Bill’s Opportunity
- 01:13:18 Unified Championship and Future Storylines
- 01:19:16 Women’s Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship
- 01:25:34 World Men’s Title Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page
- 01:42:23 Concluding Thoughts and Future Predictions
