FREE PODCAST 9/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Lesnar-Undertaker, Sami’s future, Jericho-Reigns/Ambrose, Kane’s multiple personalities (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-22-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss with live callers the previous night’s Raw including the lack of follow-up on Chris Jericho-Roman Reigns/Dean Ambrose, the Undertaker-Brock Lesnar announcement, Kane’s multiple personalities, Paige’s turn, and much more.
Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss JBL’s Eric Bischoff interview, would Steve Austin talk to Brock Lesnar about WM32 possible match, Sami Zayn’s future, Cesaro as a more intriguing opponent than Big Show, an odd Lesnar-Taker announcement, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.