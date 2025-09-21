VIP PODCAST 9/21 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-31-2007): Keller & Mitchell on WWE suspending ten wrestlers, the Nick Hogan car wreck, Triple H’s return to Raw, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- WWE suspending ten wrestlers and whether it was a positive or negative step in transparency and progress
- How the suspensions could affect WWE on the air
- The impact on the careers of the suspended (especially Mr. Kennedy)
- The Nick Hogan car wreck
- Triple H’s return to Raw
- And more
