VIP PODCAST 9/21 – WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE Roundtable: Keller & Parks discuss ESPN debut, Lesnar vs. Cena, Cody vs. Drew, Iyo vs. Vaquer, Punk & Lee vs. Seth & Becky (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Wrestlepalooza PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist and podcaster Greg Parks. They analyze the show start to finish including John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, C.M. Punk & A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer, and Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. The Usos. They also discussed the ESPN-WWE dynamic, the sign-up process for ESPN Unlimited, and the production.

