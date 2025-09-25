The best promo of MJF’s career was last night on Dynamite, plus Willow shines, Statlander stumbles a bit – AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES

SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 EPISODE

All Out certainly delivered on Saturday afternoon with some very memorable matches. Some storylines will continue while others are just beginning. This episode of Dynamite from Pittsburgh will set the stage as the build to WrestleDream begins. We will have a major return as well as a special announcement from Tony Khan. Let’s see how they did.

HITS

FTR SILENCED BY WILLOW

This was a great segment. First, the video of Adam Copeland from Saturday set the stage for him and Christian not being in attendance for Dynamite and gave us a story to follow as Copeland decides what to do moving forward.

FTR’s explanation of their actions was very well delivered. They didn’t overstay their welcome, but basked in the negative reactions from the crowd. Dax saying to Beth “I dropped you on your head by accident” was a perfect heel line.

The star of the segment was Willow Nightingale. She crushed it and took a big step towards becoming a major factor not only in the women’s division but as a part of this upcoming feud between FTR and Jet Speed. The reactions from the crowd should give her plenty of confidence moving forward.

MJF’S REFLECTION

Best promo he’s ever done. Hands down.

Wow, that was good. In less than 3 minutes, MJF has me counting the moments until he returns. I hope it’s a quick break he’s taking as the company needs him, and the MJF he showed us in that promo is exactly the MJF that the company has been missing for nearly two years. He admitted his doubts. He considered himself a fraud. He admitted he’s fallen off and is in the dust of the top stars of AEW. What great tease for when he comes back and I can’t wait to see him return and do it his way.

WOMEN’S TAG TITLES

I understand it’s another set of belts in a company that has A LOT of belts, but this was sorely needed to help propel the Women’s Division forward. They have established quite a few teams now and they can handle this. I would love it if they started to eliminate the ROH titles from AEW TV to make these new one’s seem more like a big deal, but I won’t hold my breath on that one.

QUICK HITS

– The tag title match was a good one and the GOA are being built well in recent weeks. What made it more enjoyable was Ricochet on commentary. He was very entertaining and annoying but did not go overboard and gave good insight until he got involved and kicked out.

– Mark Briscoe continues to entertain the hell out of me. The backstage interview where he “refused” to say who their mystery partner will be was hilarious and had me smiling from start to finish.

– It was a smart move to show a video package on Lee Moriarty for fans who were not familiar with him. As for the match with Hangman, it told a great story going from technical wrestling to a more physical style. As you would expect, Moriarty did well and it was nice to show that a deadeye can also be used as a finisher for Hangman. Good TV match.

– The return of Orange Cassidy was “shocking”! I had no idea! Seriously, it was a little odd how they brought him out in Callis’s painting, but it played to his character and he went on to play all his hits, although you could have argued Briscoe got as much of a reaction as OC did. It was a fun match and I liked how Hologram winning set up a match for next week where they can cash in the undefeated streak to help Kyle Fletcher continue to build his character.

– I’m “fired up” for the Darby Allin-Jon Moxley I quit match at WrestleDream. Get it? “Fired Up”???? Anyway, I hope this will be the blowoff match between the two as there doesn’t seem to be much more they can do to each other. And Darby should win.

MISSES

STAT’S CHOICE

I was fine with the surprise end of Toni Storm’s title reign as the top of the singles division was wearing a little thin and Toni now chasing what was her title would be an interesting way to go.

It would have made perfect sense, however, to have Kris Statlander join the Death Riders since her character has not been getting the babyface reactions they want due to the character being all over the place over the past six months.

It also would have set up a perfect babyface/heel title match for Toni to try to get her title back while having to overcome help from the Death Riders to do it. It makes for a better journey. I do not think attacking the Death Riders at the end of the show, giving Moxley the finger and running away is going to get all of the fans behind Stat.

Plus, Willow took such a huge step in fan support with her segment that the division really needs strong heels at the top of the card. Right now it’s just Mercedes, who is hit and miss depending on her opponent, and Megan Bayne WHO WE STILL DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT!!

