CMLL 92ND ANNIVESARY REPORT: Barber’s impressions of event in Mexico City featuring MJF vs. Mistico in a Mask vs. Title match with English commentary

CMLL “92ND ANNIVERSARY SHOW” REPORT

SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT ARENA MEXICO

REPORT BY ZACH BARBER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Do not adjust your screens. This isn’t my normal beat, but CMLL presented it’s 92nd Anniversario show, its equivalent of WrestleMania. For the first time ever they presented the show with an English commentary team so I decided to check it out. Here are my thoughts.

Production:

As I mentioned, this event marked the first time in its history that CMLL offered English commentary for one of its shows. The speculation per Luchablog is that it was a Triller call which is makes sense given tha=t the English commentary was only available on the Triller feed and not on CMLL’s regular YouTube subscription channel which also carried the show.

From the moment the show started, it was apparent that from a technical standpoint the commentary was thrown together. The show began with the commentators (Veda Scott, Samuray del Sol fka Kalisto, and Miguel Castro) literally testing their mics on air. There were audio blackouts that marred the first 15 or so minutes of the show and happened sporadically throughout. I think this was a function of the commentary having to be patched over the actual audio feed of the show.

Initially I thought the ring was mic’d poorly but that may actually have been an issue caused by this weird audio mix. The other major production issue I noticed – also possibly caused by the audio issues – was that the viewing audience couldn’t hear the announcer make ring introduction. Samuray del Sol had to do the intros himself.

Commentary:

Veda Scott continues to be the most underrated announcer in the game. The fact that a major promotion hasn’t snapped her up is crazy. She worked her ass off as the glue that held this commentary team together. It was evident from the start that this team came in at a deficit having never worked together before. Veda did her homework and competently conveyed the background of each match to the audience. Samuray del Sol was able to add some color about Lucha and the Luchadors. Miguel definitely felt like a third wheel most of the time but he shined in the Mistico-MJF match.

Arena/Vibe:

Arena Mexico is such a unique and cool-looking venue. The crowd was loud and boisterous for everything including military band/mariachi performance in between the second and third matches. It was wild how much more over “Cielito Lindo” was at this show than a lot of the musical performances on WWE shows.

Matches:

Lluvia & La Jarochita vs Reyna Isis & Persephone

This match opened the show. In addition to the aforementioned audio issues, this match simply wasn’t very good. The women didn’t have much chemistry and even though Lucha rules are looser, having all four women in the match most of the time was a little much. All of that said, the sold-out crowd in Arena Mexico ate this up. They booed vociferously when Lluvia & La Jarochita got the win. Still, I wish the show had started hotter and I definitely wish the Women’s Division had been given an opportunity to redeem itself.

Villaino III Jr & Hijo del Villiano III vs Angel del Oro & Niebla Roja

An improvement on the first match, for sure. These two teams did battle for the CMLL World Tag Team titles. The use of the Lucha tag rules in this one wasn’t as obnoxious as in the first match. The action was solid with both teams flying around the ring and the faces repeatedly going for submissions until they were able to lock on simultaneous swinging surfboards to retain their titles. Interestingly, the crowd was much more on the side of the heel Villiano brothers and actually booed the outcome.

Atlantis Jr. & Neón, & Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero & Volador Jr, & Zankodan Jr. – Two out of Three Falls

This was the chaotic spotfest that you’d expect from these six. Mascara Dorada is a tremendous talent. He was executing high-flying moves with such fluidity and ease. Dorada scored the first fall on Zankodan Jr. before getting triple-teamed by all three heels and pinned by Hechicero. Dorada got even though, scoring the decisive fall for his team with his beautiful shooting star press on Hechicero.

Difunto & Barboza vs. Títan & Templario – Copa Independencia final

Difunto officially has my new favorite lucha mask. It’s this really cool pirate skeleton thing. That said, this match was good although not as good as the one before it. The commentators were starting to gel more at this point and did a good job telling the story of Títan and Templario going from rivals to partners. This match featured another double pin, which must be a staple of lucha wrestling. The faces going over makes sense given that it seems like CMLL is trying build up this unlikely partnership.

El Felino vs. Rey Bucanero (Hair vs. Hair)

This was the legends match on the card (Felino is 61, Bucanero is 51). Once I realized these were older luchadors, I wasn’t expecting much, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. Felino was still pretty spry for his age, even hitting a top rope huracanrana at one point. It was still the slowest match on the card though, which it made it stick out, although it wasn’t bad by any means.

The finish was both historic yet unsatisfying. Each man kicked the other low in full view of the referee resulting in a double disqualification and, for the first time ever, both combatants getting their heads shaved. It’s just nice to know that bad finishes aren’t just limited to American promotions. I did like the added touch of having a professional barber on hand to do the hair cutting, though.

Mìstico vs. MJF – Mask vs Title

As well-worked and incredible as “Hangman” Page vs. Kyle Fletcher, I have to give the slight edge to Místico and MJF for match of the weekend. This was everything you want in pro wrestling. From the moment “Mi Muero” hit, Místico may as well have been a deity. All of Arena Mexico was behind him. MJF was the perfect foil as the nationalistic American heel.

MJF attacked Místico before the bell. He ripped a hole in Místico’s mask and slammed him face first into the ringpost which split him wide open. From that point on, Místico fought from underneath bleeding like a stuck pig the entire time. The crowd would will him to rally and MJF would quickly quash it. MJF reversed an attempt at La Mistica into a tombstone. He hit a package piledriver on the apron and then demanded the ref count only for Místico to narrowly make it back into the ring.

Místico rallied one last time hitting a crazy standing top rope huracanrana and successfully put MJF in La Mistica. MJF attempted to reach the rope, but Místico rolled through and re-applied the hold. This time he cranked it and forced MJF to tap much to the thundering adoration of the crowd. CMLL owner Salvador Lutteroth came out with his son to present Místico with the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title. This was incredible. Excellent work from both men and the atmosphere just put over the top. A match of the year contender in my book.

Drágon Rojo & Barbaro Cavernario vs. Esfinge & El Valiente vs. Último Guerrero & Averno

The rules to this main event were unique. Essentially it was two matches in one. In the first match, three teams of rivals competed in a triple threat elimination tag match. The action was fast and furious. It also gave Último Guerrero and Averno, who are on the older side the luxury of not having to carry a match themselves.

Each wrestler had a chance to shine before Esfinge eliminated Cavernario and Rojo by pinning Cavernario after a 540 Kick. Rojo then fought Cavernario up the ramp to the back. Último Guerrero and Averno were the next go following a double pin off of a simultaneous lung blower and top rope splash.

That left Esfinge and Valiente to battle in a mask vs. mask match. They went around 20 minutes. Valiente worked over Esfinge’s arm early. Esfinge mounted a comeback and hit a 540 kick which Valiente kicked out of. He also kicked out of a top rope splash. Esfinge finally got win with a painful looking twisting figure-four into a bridging pin. The show closed with Valiente unmasking.

Overall Thoughts:

I thought this was a very fun show that didn’t overstay its welcome. The show got better after the clunky opener and peaked with the incredible Místico-MJF match, although the main event was more than solid. Given the relationship between CMLL and AEW, the exposure of the CMLL talent to an American audience. I think it would behoove CMLL to consider making English commentary a regular feature of their programming so that they’re show is more accessible to a non-Spanish speaking audience.