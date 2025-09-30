NXT TV RESULTS (9/30): Wells’s live report on Ava and Santino Marella picking teams for next week’s show, Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The recaps started with the beginning of the TNA invasion angle from last week, followed by highlights from No Mercy. They were pretty exhaustive with the replays as the segment went five minutes long.

-New NXT Champion Ricky Starks opened the show, looking nearly as stylish as the last champion as he wore a flashy, half-open dress shirt and slacks. As always, there was a “You deserve it” chant. He said that every giant needs to rest, and that happened when he put Oba down. He said back in February, he made some big claims, and they’re starting to be reality. He said it hasn’t been an easy journey, and there were a lot of doubtful nights. He fired up the crowd, asking if he did it, and then if we did it. He said the belt is absolute proof that the only person you have to bet on is yourself.

Of all people, Jacy Jayne’s music played to interrupt him. She said as happy as she is for him, there are bigger things to worry about. She said “Pipe down, you idiots” to the crowd. She said the bigger thing is that TNA is trying to take over their show, but if TNA had their titles, she’d be upset as well.

Ava entered next and said for once, Jacy was right. She said both Starks and Jayne are the team captains for WWE, and they need to put pride and differences aside because she needs the best people on the NXT side.

Santino Marella’s music played him out to a big reaction, which is inconvenient for an invasion storyline, but nobody’s going to boo that guy. He said it’s a great idea, and he’s going to have his captains choose. He said he wasn’t picking Tricky Williams because “you can’t trust a person named Tricky.” He introduced the captain Mike Santana, incorrectly pronouncing the name as he does with everyone, and I think it was something like “Mike SanCanada.” He said there was one person he trusted, though, and it’s the Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan, putting a wrinkle in the storyline I wouldn’t have guessed we’d see. They showed replays of Jordan winning the championship, and special referee Indi Hartwell looking defeated as she lifted Jordan’s arm.

Santino said he was looking forward to the showdown and the summit later. Jayne wanted to know why Jordan was with them, since she’s been TNA Knockouts champion for “all of ten seconds.” The groups jawed at each other and production transitioned to the announcers. Vic said we’re going to “kick off the show” with Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker. Kick off? We’re 17 minutes in! The show went to its first commercial. [c]

-Je’Von Evans ran into Leon Slater, X-Division Champion, and they gassed each other up backstage. The Culling walked up and said of course Evans would be talking with the enemy. They’re basically driving home the silliness of an invasion angle right here. Spears said maybe Evans and Slater should face them tonight. The babyfaces both agreed to it. After Evans and Slater left the scene, Lyra Valkyria showed up and had a gift for Tatum Paxley: a Barbie doll that looks like Valkyria. Paxley excitedly tossed away her Izzi Dame Barbie (which Izzi caught) and took the new one. The rest of the Culling were annoyed.

(1) LASH LEGEND vs. JAIDA PARKER

They went to a big start with blocks and impact offense. Action went to the apron, where Parker hit a pump kick. Back inside, Legend hit a headbutt and Parker went outside. Parker charged Legend into the apron, then hit a Samoan Drop on Legend out on the ramp side, and the show went to a pretty quick second commercial after a much longer than usual opening segment. No split-screen this time. [c]

Parker rolled up Legend for two. Legend fought for, and got, a half-crab. Parker fought to the rope fairly quickly. Legend ran the ropes and missed a splash. Parker hit a blockbuster off of a rope run, and both women sold for a moment. They ran the ropes again and Parker manageda block. Parker hit a swinging neckbreaker for two. Legend grabbed a waistlock and Parker elbowed her way out of it. There was a “this is awesome” chant. It’s been good, but a waistlock is a really bizarre time for that chant. Parker and Legend each managed big kicks, and they spilled to the outside, where Legend threw Parker into the stairs and then the barricade. Back inside, Legend tried her finisher but Parker reversed, then hit Hipnotic for the win. Parker really needed that win, as she’s been on the wrong side of things for a while now, and took a bonus loss at No Mercy when she stepped in for Lainey Reid.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 9:07.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good hoss fight between these two, unsurprisingly. Parker seems in permanent limbo, trading wins and losses as she inexplicably continues to wait for a spot on the main roster, even with SmackDown’s women’s division in pretty big need of a boost.)

-Ricky Starks and Je’Von Evans were talking in the locker room, and Trick Williams introduced himself as the team co-captain. Starks agreed to it, but needed one more guy. Starks wanted Myles Borne on the team, and Williams said we need size and power. Jasper Troy walked into frame, but Williams actually meant Josh Briggs. Evans wasn’t into that and let Starks know. Starks said he doesn’t like Briggs either, but he’s a good choice for the team. They settled on Borne and Briggs facing off for the final spot later tonight. [c]

-Ethan Page was introduced, and he was in formal wear. He said he seems to have done it again. He said he turned away another serious threat; this time, an Olympic-level threat. He said there’s a talent gap between Olympic athletes and the greatest athlete ever to step in a WWE ring. He said while everyone else is worried about the invasion, he has a medical professional – Dr. Wagner Jr. – trying to take his title. He said he’s only got a Doctorate in pissing him off.

Someone walked out of a limo outside and we saw his lower legs. He told him to face him. Instead, it was Mustafa Ali. Vic said the hits just keep on coming. Ali addressed the “citizens of NXT.” He said he had no issue with anything Page said, but he has an issue with what he’s holding. Page said he has no problem with him and he doesn’t owe him anything. Ali said Page doesn’t owe him anything, but NXT does. He said it wasn’t long ago that he earned a shot at the NXT North American Championship, but it never came (he was booked for a challenge for the championship at No Mercy and was fired right before the show). He said here we are, 749 days later, and he’s still waiting for the championship match that “I! EARNED!” The crowd got rowdy and chanted “Mustafa.”

Page said “Let me get it straight: this is the part where you cry, right?” He told him to tell someone else his sob story. He said he wasn’t going to cry for a championship, he’s going to politic for it. He said he already talked to Ava, an not only will it be TNA vs. NXT and Hardyz vs. DarkState, it’s also going to be Ethan Page defending the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali. Page yelled that he shouldn’t be surprised at all, because wrestlers are coming at him from every company. He said it’s a great story, Ali trying to reclaim what he never could, but he’s going to disappoint him. He said he isn’t going to call him to fire him, but he’s going to wish him the best in his future endeavors. Ali threw hands and Page ran out to the ramp.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was a very convenient dangling storyline to get us into a match next week. Ali was doing great things two years ago when he was unceremoniously dumped, with the prevailing story being that WWE was gunshy about the idea of Ali as a politician. I was really hoping he’d win the match that never happened, and I’m still hoping he can pull it off now, although Page has been doing great heel work throughout his entire title run)

-Wren Sinclair talked to Kendal Grey, but they were really doing a commercial for Maybelline. Thankfully, we quickly transitioned to Jayne taking Sol Ruca on the team. Lola Vice put her name in the hat, but Fallon Henley did as well. Jayne, apparently with booking power for the purposes of choosing a team, said they’d face each other tonight for the spot. After some of the women in the scene left, Zaria asked Sol Ruca if she could talk to her privately, and the two took off. [c]

-Hype segment for The Hardy Boyz. In a previously recorded segment, Jeff said the last time they were around, they beat Fraxiom, but no titles were on the line. They’ll be facing DarkState in a Winner Takes All match next week, and the other members of DarkState are banned from ringside. They said they’ll finally win the only titles they’ve never won: the NXT Tag Team Championships.

(2) MYLES BORNE vs. JOSH BRIGGS – Winner joins the NXT team for next week’s match against TNA

Briggs shoved Borne to the mat a couple of times. The fans chanted “Anybody but Briggs.” Borne hit an impressive side suplex, then a basement lariat for two. Briggs bailed, and Borne hit a picture-perfect rolling senton from the ring. Back inside, high cross-body by Borne got two. Backstage, Trick Williams and Ricky Starks were watching on a monitor.

[HOUR TWO]

Briggs slowed it down, leaning on Borne and throwing the occasional elbow. “Briggs go away” chant. He jawed with the fans. Back elbows by Briggs in the corner. Back in a meeting room, we could see Mike Santana, Matt Cardona and Leon Slater in a room together, visually signaling that they’re all on the team for next week. Briggs hit a chokeslam for two and the match went to split-screen. [c]

The two exchanged momentum several times upon return and traded impact spots. After a big boot by Briggs, both men sold on the mat. Briggs ripped the chain off of his neck, and was ready to use it, but Matt Cardona showed up and held him back from using it. Referee Darryl Sharma noticed and ripped the chain away. Borne nailed Briggs with the Borne Again neckbreaker and got the win.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 10:14.

(Wells’s Analysis: Both men looked like pros throughout. Briggs is seemingly in his final form and just needs a space for a callup, while Borne might still be finding his way to his own.)

A photo promoted the 4 vs. 4 match next week with Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne and Je’Von Evans facing Mike Santana and three question marks. With Oba Femi not on the team and not even mentioned yet, I wonder if the callup is imminent.

-Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace talked about next week’s match and the nebulous NXT/TNA stuff. Joe Hendry was mentioned, and he appeared. Mike Santana showed up and said both Grace and Hendry had a foot in each company, and couldn’t be trusted for the match. Santana said he has someone he wants Jordan to meet. Jordan asked who, and he said “everybody.” They left. Hendry and Grace talked about having to figure out a way to be on the show next week. [c]

(3) LOLA VICE vs. FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne) – Winner joins the NXT team against TNA next week

Vic asked Booker if he was surprised Henley wasn’t outright picked for the team, and Booker talked some word salad to make excuses for Jayne. The match got going with a lot of grapples and near-falls. They got pretty mean early on and Henley hit a back elbow for two. Vice threw a kick to the back of Henley’s knee that sent her to the mat. Vice threw knees and palm strikes until Henley caught Vice in the ropes and hit a German suplex while sliding from the ring. She grinned at the fans for boos.

Henley went back inside and kept up, hitting a neckbreaker for two. Vice reversed a spot and hit a snap suplex. She shimmied for the fans and then kicked Henley from the ring. Back inside, Vice hit a backfist to dispatch Henley pretty quickly.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 3:47.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent stuff here, though I think near the end Henley was doing a spot where she was trapping Vice in the apron, but Vice instead took a bump on her back on the apron. Or maybe the pull of the apron was a coincidence. At any rate, Vice remains well in the thick of things, quickly defeating someone who at one point had a real push going on this brand)

-Vic promoted the Evans & Slater vs. Culling match, up soon. [c]

-In a promoted segment, DarkState hyped their match with the Hardy Boyz next week. They all got time to talk and were properly intense about the coming match. Cutler James is still the weak link on the mic, but he’s making little strikes.

-Vic promoted next week’s show, called “NXT Showdown.”

-In the pantry, Lainey Reid showed up and talked to Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. Reid said she didn’t compete last Saturday, but that didn’t stop her from going against doctor’s orders. She tossed Fatal Influence her mask, revealing that she was the attacker who helped them at the show (I mean, who else? Why have her masked up when it’s the one obvious person?). She also threw shade at recently departed Jazmyn Nyx, saying “That one was for free. She never belonged in Fatal Influence anyway.”

-Je’Von Evans made his entrance ahead of the next match. [c]

(4) JE’VON EVANS & LEON SLATER vs. THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) (w/Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley)

Slater got full entrance after the return from commercial. He has a cool hip-hop theme and a lively entrance. The announcers put him over pretty big, pointing out that he’s the youngest X Division champion in history. During The Culling’s entrance, we got another moment where Izzi Dame looked disgustedly at Tatum Paxley’s new Barbie doll.

Slater and Vance opened the match, and Slater struck quickly and often, dropkicking him to the heel corner where Spears tagged himself in. After a couple more tags, Evans kept up the speed as he grounded Vance. Slater tagged in and dropped an elbow on Vance’s arm as Evans held him. Outside, Paxley was playing with her doll and Dame got on her back and told her to pay attention. Spears hit a spinebuster on Evans, then turned his attention to the women. Dame yanked the Valkyria Barbie from Paxley and got booed. The babyfaces hit stereo tope suicidas and the match went to another pretty quick commercial, yet again with no split-screen. Maybe we’re not doing that tonight? [c]