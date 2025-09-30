FREE PODCAST 9/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cena’s last opponent possibility, Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary, Ricky Saints as NXT Champ, BFG Preview (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to WWE confirming today that John Cena’s final match will ve at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December and who are possible opponents that make sense for that major spot.

Assessing Cena’s list of opponents so far including how notable it is that only one was under 39 years old (Logan Paul) so far. Is there still time for Cena to step outside his “comfort zone” and actually give back by giving a “big moment” or a boost to someone younger than, say, 35 years old?

Thoughts on the storyline and the acting in the Asuka-Iyo Sky-Kairi Sane storyline

Where is the Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso-Roman Reigns story headed

Reaction to Cody Rhodes needling Seth Rollins over whether he is in favor of and in the loop on the Paul Heyman-Brock. Lesnar dynamic

A look at AEW Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary show tomorrow night

Should AEW even “try” next week against a big NXT show in a rare Tuesday head-to-head battle

Assessing Ricky Saints becoming NXT Champion.

And more (including reaction to Kirill Kaprizov signing a record contract to remain with the Minnesota Wild for eight additional years).

A look at the TNA Bound for Glory PPV line-up including if Santana has shown signs he’s a good top babyface to build around as champion, the odd shake-up in the Women’s Division, the Hardy vs. Team 3D and the electric atmosphere in the Minneapolis Armory, a compelling X Division match, and more.

