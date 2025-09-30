News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Gail Kim-Riho social media dust-up, Dominik, Ricky Starks, TNA Bound for Glory line-up, Jurassic Express, more (118 min.)

September 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The Gail Kim dust-up after her criticism of Riho which included Kenny Omega responding which leads to a broader topic of whether social media is too flawed an environment for expressing opinions when you’re a person of authority or part of a peer group
  • Evaluating the Iyo Sky-Kairi Sane-Asuka dynamic and how Rhea Ripley fits in
  • Bayley’s new gimmick and how it’s growing on Rich
  • Dominik Mysterio’s journey to being seen more and more as a potential top star for years to come
  • The Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar dynamic
  • A look at the TNA Bound for Glory line-up including Je’von Evans vs. Leon Slater, the Hardys vs. Team 3D, and the Knockouts Title situation
  • Ricky Starks as NXT Champion and a look at what his trajectory appears to be now in the WWE ecosystem
  • Why Lee Moriarty deserved better than how he got his TV match against “Hangman” Page for the AEW Title
  • What is a “darker” Jurassic Express and did Jack Perry really think his “Scapegoat” gimmick was a babyface act?
  • Concern over where Jon Moxley and Darby will take their I Quit match at WrestleDream
  • Orange Cassidy’s return
  • Thoughts on respected comedians going to Saudi Arabia and how their rationale compares to WWE wrestlers
  • Los Americanos toeing the line between heel and insensitive

