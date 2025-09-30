VIP PODCAST 9/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Gail Kim-Riho social media dust-up, Dominik, Ricky Starks, TNA Bound for Glory line-up, Jurassic Express, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Gail Kim dust-up after her criticism of Riho which included Kenny Omega responding which leads to a broader topic of whether social media is too flawed an environment for expressing opinions when you’re a person of authority or part of a peer group

Evaluating the Iyo Sky-Kairi Sane-Asuka dynamic and how Rhea Ripley fits in

Bayley’s new gimmick and how it’s growing on Rich

Dominik Mysterio’s journey to being seen more and more as a potential top star for years to come

The Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar dynamic

A look at the TNA Bound for Glory line-up including Je’von Evans vs. Leon Slater, the Hardys vs. Team 3D, and the Knockouts Title situation

Ricky Starks as NXT Champion and a look at what his trajectory appears to be now in the WWE ecosystem

Why Lee Moriarty deserved better than how he got his TV match against “Hangman” Page for the AEW Title

What is a “darker” Jurassic Express and did Jack Perry really think his “Scapegoat” gimmick was a babyface act?

Concern over where Jon Moxley and Darby will take their I Quit match at WrestleDream

Orange Cassidy’s return

Thoughts on respected comedians going to Saudi Arabia and how their rationale compares to WWE wrestlers

Los Americanos toeing the line between heel and insensitive

