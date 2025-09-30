MJF delivered the best promo in AEW over the last week, but two sleepers also make the list including one only on social media – AEW’S TOP 3 PROMOS LIST

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF – Dynamite 9/24/25

Three and a half minutes, and he did not waste a second. When MJF is on the top of his game, there is no one better promo-wise. I know what you are saying, “Wow, great analysis, Taylor. MJF is good on the mic. Breaking news.”

The reason I loved this promo so much, though, is because he opened it up by saying “I am so angry right now, but I don’t have the energy to yell anymore.” I always feel like I connect more with a promo when a wrestler is looking directly in the camera and talking to the audience slowly and with conviction. MJF nailed that here.

This is not the first time MJF has done this type of promo, promising that he was going to go back to the “old” MJF, but something about this one made me believe it more. It was MJF coming to the realization that the guys who were “in his dust,” as he put it, are now the ones in the main event, while he is a caricature of himself who has “lost his mojo.”

He is 100 percent correct about this.

The MJF we have had since the Adam Cole feud is not the scumbag we fell in love with. We saw glimpses of it during the Hurt Syndicate run, but it just never quite worked.

Too many of his recent promos have just been grabbing the low hanging fruit. Quite frankly, he is too good to be doing that lazy stuff. “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay have all jumped him in terms of the hierarchy, and now with Swerve and Ospreay out with injuries, this would be a perfect time for MJF to find his old mojo.

By the way, I also wish he would wrestle more.

I get that his character is all about doing the least amount of wrestling for the most amount of money, but he is so good in the ring so it is a shame we do not see him more.

When he returns from filming a part in another movie, I would love to see him on Dynamite every week, wrestling, and finding his “mojo.”

I also really enjoyed the end of this promo where he turned his back to the camera for us to see all the puncture marks from the tacks. I thought that was a nice touch.

I am not sure of the time frame of Swerve Strickland’s return from knee surgery, and I am not sure when we will be seeing MJF again, but that’s the rivalry I want going forward. About a year ago Swerve and MJF had a brief backstage interaction, and it was absolute electricity. I’ve been waiting for them to go back to that, and I feel like now would be the perfect time.

Eddie Kingston – AEW X account post on 9/22/25

I promise that I will always do my best to keep these top promos strictly to television, but this Eddie promo that AEW posted to their Twitter/X account on Sept. 22 was too good. I highly recommend you seek it out.

One aspect that I loved about this promo is that it is just three-and-a-half minutes of Eddie spilling his guts and talking about his love for wrestling and how much he missed it. I really love this pairing of Hook and Eddie. The thought of Eddie being the mouthpiece and Hook being the muscle is a good fit, I think.

Growing up on the East Coast in a city like Boston, everyone knows a guy like Eddie Kingston. A guy who has that East Coast edge is fun to hang around, but you also know at any point they could turn on you if you say or do something they do not like and hold that grudge forever.

The East Coast edge from guys that grew up in Boston or New York is hard to explain if you did not live in it your whole life. I thought Eddie personified it perfectly in this promo.

Willow Nightingale – Dynamite 9/24/25

Now, this was very unexpected in a great way. I am going to need MORE of that Willow. I didn’t really care for FTR’s promo before Willow came out, but after Willow came out, I understood more why FTR took the angle they took with knocking down Beth Phoenix.

FTR really set up Willow here to have a shining moment and did she ever knock it out of the park. I loved her going over her history at AEW after she had her neck broken. If it’s not the best promo she has had, it was definitely top two. Her line of “women like Beth are the reason why women like me don’t take shit from guys like you” hit so hard and brought a smile to my face.

Also, it will also never not be funny to see Stokely Hathaway get knocked around.

