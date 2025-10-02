How many viewers has Smackdown lost in the last four weeks compared to same four weeks on USA last year and Fox two years ago? – WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/26)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (9/26) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,238,000 viewers, compared to 1,342,000 the prior week and the 1,316,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,412,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 1,568,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1,942,000.

KEY TAKEAWAY: The first four weeks after the move from Fox to USA Network averaged 1,634,000; this year, the same four weeks has aberaged 1.370. So Smackdown is down 264,000 viewers or 16 percent year-over-year on the same network. Two years ago, the same four week period on Fox averaged 2,334,000, so they’re down 700,000 compared to two years ago or 43 percent

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,227,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,197,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.43 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.37 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.41.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.45 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.56.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.63 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60.

The announced matches and segments were…

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat match

Michin & B-Fab vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Cody Rhodes to appear

Sami Zayn to issue United States Championship Open Challenge

