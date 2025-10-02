Jeff Jarrett addresses bringing his Global Force Wrestling crew to TNA Impact, Bobby Lashley in main event – 10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (8-12-2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Wrestling Results

August 12, 2015

Taped in Orlando, Fla.

Report by Mike McMahon, PWTorch contributor

Impact Wrestling opens with a video from earlier in the day showing Jeff Jarrett arriving at the Impact Zone with his Global Force Wrestling roster.

There’s then a video packaging highlighting what’s to come in the show, including Sonjay Dutt vs. Tigre Uno, Lei’D Tapa vs. Awesome Kong, The Wolves vs. Trevor Lee & Brian Myers, and a King of the Mountain match for the King of the Mountain Title.

Arena: Josh Mathews welcomes viewers to Impact Wrestling while Jeff and Karen Jarrett make their way to the ring. Jarrett is holding the King of the Mountain Title.

Jarrett said never in his wildest dreams that he thought the phone call from TNA management would turn into all of this. He said it went from one phone call, to the match at Slammiversary, now to the TNA Hall of Fame. Jarrett said his TNA career is complete and over. But he said he left TNA on a positive note, founding Global Force Wrestling, and GFW is about competing at the highest level. Jarrett said competing at the highest level is what they would do tonight on Impact.

Jarrett said that last week he called Dixie Carter and said he’d bring GFW back to Impact Wrestling and make it a night showcasing the best of the best.

Eric Young interrupted Jarrett when he was talking about the KOTM Title. Young asked if Jarrett was doing this for the fans? He said he didn’t care about the fans. He said he didn’t care about Jarrett, he only cared about himself.

“You’re walking around claiming to be the King of the Mountain,” said Young. “Well, you’re looking at the king of the world. As far as you’re concerned, Jeff, you’re looking at God!” Young said he decided the fate of the World Title twice. He said that he decided Kurt Angle should go home and never come back. Young said he took a war hero’s leg simply because he felt like it. Young said he’d let Jarrett be the promoter, and he’d let Jarrett put himself and Young in a match for the KOTM Title.

Jarrett grabbed the mic from Karen and said he had a newsflash. He said that Young doesn’t work for him, so he could fight him right now. Jarrett said the night he won the title that he wasn’t an active wrestler anymore, and he’s building the best brand in the world. Jarrett said the KOTM Title wasn’t a TNA or a GFW Title, it was a title that would be defended across the world in multiple promotions. Jarrett then declared Young the first wrestler in the King of the Mountain match tonight. As Jarrett went to leave the ring, Young attacked him and proceeded to beat him down before the GFW roster ran out from the back to make the save and run off Young.

Members of the Impact roster then joined Young on the ramp, including Tigre Uno, Mr. Anderson, and others. They entered the ring and a massive brawl took place with the show crashing to a break in the middle of the chaos.

[Reax: Decent opening segment. It was quick and to the point, which was good. They also explained a bit more what the KOTM Title actually was, including that it would be defended across many promotions. It also, at the very least, made the title feel important. It’s hard to know what exactly it represents, but people in TNA – and GFW for that matter – seem to want it, which is more than what you could usually say for the Intercontinental Title.]

[Commercial Break at 9:10]

Back from the break, Mathews is recapping the brawl from the first segment, including showing a replay.

Backstage: Jarrett is addressing his GFW roster. He said this isn’t an invasion. He told his wrestlers to win their matches and to get focused, because it was about competing and winning their matches.

[Reax: Winning matches is important? Well that’s new!]

[Q2] In-studio: Mathews and Pope discuss what they just saw.

1 — LEI’D TAPA (w/Royal Red) vs. AWESOME KONG

Before the match, Royal Red grabbed the mic to introduce Tapa. He said she’s the most dominating lady in this business.

The match starts with Tapa and Kong taking turns rushing each other going for tackles, but both stay on their feet. Mathews calls this a spectacle. Kong finally gets Tapa off her feet with a cross-body. King hits a series clotheslines and then a big splash into a pin, but Tapa kicks out.

Kong goes for a splash in the corner, but Tapa hits an elbow to counter. She then gets Kong up on her shoulders and hits a samoan drop. Kong comes back with a chokeslam and then clotheslines her over the top rope. Kong and Tapa are brawling on the outside, with Tapa mostly in control. The referee then calls for the bell after reaching a 10 count.

WINNER: Double count-out in 4:38.

Post-match, Kong and Tapa continue to brawl. Kong hits a bodyslam on the ramp.

[Reax: Good mic work from Royal Blood before the match, serving as the traditional manager/mouthpiece. Figured going into this match that a non-finish was probably likely. GFW is booking Tapa as their Kong, so this finish protected both Kong and Tapa. It will be interesting to see if they ever follow up on this, though.]

Studio: Mathews throws to a video to introduce P.J. Black. He said he’s there to represent GFW, but he’s also here to show people who P.J. Black is all about.

[Commercial Break at 9:25]

Back from the break, a roving camera catches Drew Galloway backstage. He said he’s willing to do anything, and he’s representing TNA tonight. He said he’ll do whatever it takes tonight in the KOTM match.

[Q3] In-ring: Bobby Roode has a mic. He said that to say things are chaotic tonight would be an understatement. Roode said there is a lot of unanswered questions right now, and some of them concern him.

“I’m pissed off at this point,” Roode said. “Jeff Jarrett has put together KOTM match for the KOTM Title, and yours truly wasn’t even considered for it.” Roode said that if there’s anyone who deserves to be in a main event, it’s him. He challenged Jarrett to say it to his face that he didn’t deserve it.

Roode then invited out Rockstar Spud, who beat Austin Aries last week ending his TNA run. Out came Spud, who seems to be cautious as he walked to the ring. Roode told Spud that last week, he didn’t just beat Aries, he ended his Impact career and Spud should be proud of it. He told Spud he proved that anyone, on any given night, can beat anybody. “Even little old you, Spuddy,” Roode said. “Congratulations. Job well done.”

Spud then took off his jacket and started to flip his lid. He yelled at Roode that the people there knew he deserved to be there. Spud said he told people he’d be a champion in Impact Wrestling and he did it. Spud passionately told Roode that he defeated the greatest man that ever lived, Austin Aries, and while he didn’t know what aggression Roode needed to let off, he shouldn’t bring Spud into it. The live crowd began a “Rockstar Spud” chant.

Roode told Spud he was right. He said Spud had been an underdog his whole life. Roode said he beat Aries with his wrestling ability, and he shouldn’t be taking his aggression out on Spud, but he is. He told Spud that if he wrestled Spud last week, he’d end Spud’s career.

Roode and Spud then brawled, with it quickly turning into Roode beating down Spud. Roode grabbed Spud’s own suit jacket and choked him out in the middle of the ring. Roode brought Spud to the outside and whipped him into the steps. Pope speculated that Spud’s shoulder is dislocated. Roode then locked on a crossface. Mathews begged for people to come to ringside to get Roode off of Spud.

[Commercial Break at 9:39]

Back from the break, Roode and Jarrett are arguing backstage. Roode said that beatdown on Spud was a wake-up call for Jarrett and TNA management.

2 — JESSIE GODDERZ vs. BOBBY LASHLEY — King of the Mountain qualifying match

Josh Mathews said that they found out during the break that the winner of this match will qualify for the main event later in the show in the King of the Mountain match.

[Q4] Godderz cut off Lashley before he could finish his pre-match ritual and Lashley goes on the attack. Lashley does some shoulder presses with Godderz and then connects with a press slam. Lashley goes for what looked like a spear, but Godderz bailed out of the ring. Mathews also makes a Ronda Rousey reference.

Lashley is beating on Godderz outside the ring. Back in the ring, Lashley hits a standing vertical suplex. Lashley goes for the spear again and Godderz slips out of the way. Lashley then decides to stomp on Godderz in the corner. Godderz goes on the offensive, smashing Lashley’s face with forearms. Now he’s hitting knees to Lashley’s back.

Back standing, Lashley misses with a clothesline but hits a german suplex followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Lashley is back to dominating and goes for another spear but Godderz reverses it into a scoop slam. Godderz starts to celebrate before going for the Adonis Crab and Lashley rolled through it. Back to their feet, Lashley hits the spear for the win.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley at 5:58.

[Reax: At first, it looked like Godderz was going to get squashed, but he got in some good offense in the middle of the match. The announcers didn’t touch on it, but I liked the story they were telling with him missing a few spears at the start of the match.]

Mathews threw to a video package showcasing last week’s Full Metal Mayhem match between Ethan Carter III and Matt Hardy for the TNA World Hvt. Title.

Before going to the break, the roving camera catches Drew Galloway unconscious backstage. He also has a lot of bruising on his elbow. Medical personnel begin to attend to him as the show cuts to a break.

[Commercial Break at 9:54]

Back from the break, Mathews says that they have no idea when Galloway was attacked. Pope added that it’s the same spot that Bully Ray was attacked.

Backstage: Jarrett is sitting in an office with Dixie Carter. Karen Jarrett said someone is working against the TNA-GFW relationship. Jarrett confirms that Galloway is out for tonight. Dixie asks what they’ll do now? Jarrett said to trust him. Dixie said she’s on her way to the hospital with Galloway.

[Q5] Arena: ECIII and Tyrus are headed to the ring. Tyrus grabs ECIII a mic and the crowd is booing loudly. ECIII said he was born to carry TNA into the future, and the title represents the culmination of his life’s work. He said the title means he’s better than everybody, including any man, in any locker room, across the world.

ECIII said that last week he defended the TNA Title in a car crash. He said Matt Hardy caught lightning in a bottle, but he lost. That brings out Matt Hardy, who is limping to the ring.

Hardy told ECIII he heard every word he said. Hardy said he has a claim to being the best in the world right now. Last week, Hardy said he beat him and that was something he didn’t think he could do. Hardy said he wouldn’t make an excuse. He lost.

“I am not going away,” said Hardy. “As long as you are TNA World Hvt. Champion, you will remain in my focus.” Hardy said he’s still coming for the title, and he will not quit. ECIII called Hardy humble in defeat. ECIII said he has mutual respect for Hardy. He told Hardy that no one has ever hit him as hard as Hardy did.

ECIII told Matt he was more than worthy for another shot at the title. But ECIII said he couldn’t decide that. He told the audience that they should decide if he deserves another title shot. ECIII then played a classic heel, said he wouldn’t give Hardy another shot, and Tyrus attacked Hardy. ECIII grabbed the belt and smashed Hardy in the face with it.

[Commercial Break at 10:08]

In a video package, Taryn Terrell told The Dollhouse to take out Gail Kim. He told Marti and Jade to wrestle Gail in a cage, and end her career forever.

Mathews said that next week, Marti Bell and Jade would wrestle Gail Kim in six sides of steel cage match. He then threw to a video interview with Chris Adonis.

3 — TREVOR LEE & BRIAN MYERS vs. TNA tag team champions THE WOLVES (EDDIE EDWARDS & DAVEY RICHARDS) — non-title match

[Q6] Richards and Myers start the match. Perhaps it’s just from being in there with smaller opponents, but Myers looks significantly larger than he did on WWE television.

Good high-paced action to start the match. Lee and Myers are solidly in control, taking turns tagging in and out and getting heat on Edwards. Later in the match, Edwards hits a double huracanrana and is able to tag in Richards, who is clearing house.

Richards goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick on Lee. Richards and Lee then trade forearm shots. Edwards hits a powerbomb into a backcracker from Richards for the win.

WINNERS: The Wolves at 6:37.

Post-match, Edwards and Richards celebrate the win while Mathews wonders who will take Drew Galloway’s place in the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:23]

Backstage, Lashley is asked about tonight’s KOTM match from the roving cameraman. Lashley said he thinks he can go into any match and win, and tonight he also wants to defend TNA. Lashley said the KOTM Title is a big thing, and it’s even bigger for a TNA wrestler.

4 — TNA X Division champion TIGRE UNO vs. SONJAY DUTT — non-title match

[Q7] Mathews and Pope begin the match talking about Sonjay’s history in TNA. Pope called him the best X Division wrestler to never win the X Division Title. Dutt and Uno start with a brisk pace, which we’ve come to expect from the X Division.

Dutt hits a huracanrana on Uno, sending him flying to the outside. Dutt connects with another huracanrana on the outside of the ring. Dutt then gets into a war of words with some of the ringside audience. Dutt hits a springboard splash off the top. Dutt signals that he’s going to remove Tigre’s mask, but he can’t.

Dutt sets up Tigre on the top turnbuckle and cuts him with some chops. Tigre Uno then rolls through Dutt with a victory roll and scores the win.

WINNER: Tigre Uno at 4:04.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Backstage: Jarrett is talking to ECIII and said he’s proud of him. ECIII cuts him off and tells him to shut up. ECIII told Jarrett to tread lightly, because he had his eyes on him. Jarrett then told ECIII to stick around and watch the main event, because ECIII would be defending the TNA World Title against the winner of the KOTM match next week on Impact.

[Commercial Break at 10:35]

Next week: A video package hypes Mr. Anderson facing Bram in an “open mic challenge.” Also, next week’s Impact is a special “Turning Point” edition of the show.

Arena: Jeremy Borash announces the participants for the main event, including Robbie E. as Drew Galloway’s replacement.

[Reax: No offense to Robbie E., but, really?]

5 — ROBBIE E. vs. P.J. BLACK vs. CHRIS MORDETZKY vs. ERIC YOUNG vs. BOBBY LASHLEY — King of the Mountain match for the King of the Mountain Title

Things start fast, which is what you would expect. There’s a lot of stuff to get in, with a lot of wrestlers in the ring, and not much time. Some quick pinfalls early, which is typically done in matches like this. It didn’t end the match, and I get that, but why have a guy pinned after a relatively minor move?

[Q8] Just before the break, everyone was eligible to to hang the title.

[Commercial Break at 10:47]

Back from the break, Mordetzky and Black are one-on-one in the ring. Mathews then correctly noted that they are both GFW wrestlers. More guys get involved again, and Young takes out Mordetzky with the title belt and began a slow ladder climb. He’s cut off by Black, who did a springboard onto the ladder.

Lashley then climbed the turnbuckle and speared Young off the ladder, who brought the belt with him. Black was still on the ladder and connected with a 450 off the ladder. Black grabbed the belt and raced to the top to win the match.

WINNER: P.J. Black at 14:48.

Black will now challenge ECIII for the TNA World Hvt. Title next week. Mathews and Pope wonder what this means for the rivalry between TNA and GFW as the show signs off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The KOTM match is a confusing concept, but at least it’s different than what any other company is doing on television at the moment. The match itself has a convoluted set of rules that at times can be difficult to follow. The show, on the whole, was okay. There were some good segments and some so-so ones, but nothing was really terrible. The influx of GFW talent on the show at least made this episode feel different and hence somewhat special, as if we were seeing something we hadn’t seen before. It wasn’t a terrible start to the GFW-TNA feud on television, but parts of it did feel flat. There’s more to play out, but considering TNA’s roster is somewhat depleted after budgetary cuts, the influx of GFW talent, many of whom are familiar faces to North American wrestling fans, helped raise up the show.

QUICK NOTE: Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP