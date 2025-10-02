There’s one big key to the NXT-TNA crossover working, what is Ethan Page absolutely the best at – NXT HITS & MISSES (10/1)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT/TNA Crossover: Hit (for now):

I really like the crossover between the two companies so far…my only hope is that it doesn’t turn into another lopsided win for one company based on a previous TNA crossover with another company. At the “Survivor Series” style match-ups, at least one of those wins should be given to TNA. I also like the term “Showdown” instead of “Invasion for a couple of reasons and it just seems to flow better overall.

Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker: Hit

As a long time follower of NXT, I can attest to the growth that both of these women have experience. If you had asked me to bet on their respective potentials that early on, I would’ve been hesitant to place a bet, but they have both improved exponentially. Parker is my go-to for dethroning Jacy Jayne; Lash needs to rebuild her character as a monster heel, as she has the size, strength and attitude to be a superstar. In my opinion, she’s roughly one click away from that.

Mustafa Ali-Ethan Page confrontation: Hit

I LOVE the revisiting of the past as it pertains to Ali. It’s not contrived, made up or fabricated: It’s as reality based as you could ask for. I loved this whole segment! I’m not totally sold on the “political aspiration” Ali, but by the end of this segment, I found the guy I want to dethrone Ethan Page as NA Champion. Ethan Page, as I have mentioned before, is the absolute best as being the smarmy, weasel-like heel… He’s perfect in that role.

Myles Borne vs. Josh Briggs: Minor Hit

The match was fine, but I was disappointed in yet another loss by Briggs, who should be pushed as the next Big Man…BUT, if this loss leads to a feud with Matt Cardona…well, consider me intrigued!

Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley: Minor Hit:

Short, but effective win for Vice. The implosion of Fatal Influence continues, as well as the Vice push. I do like the spinning backfist as a finish, as it’s not something you see very often, so it makes it more unique and hard-hitting.

Leon Slater & Je’von Evans vs. The Culling: Minor Hit

My experience with Slater is limited, but I cannot say just how excited I am to watch the Slater/Evans match as Bound For Glory. The Culling have morphed into in a gate keeper role, which is kind of sad, because I feel they could’ve been a solid heel group, but when your losses outnumber your wins, it’s hard to take you as a threat.

End of show brawl: Hit

Yes, we see these fights at the end of a lot of shows, but it was the dynamic of two separate companies duking it out that was cool to me. I loved seeing (bear with me as I accept the newer names): Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, Mara Sade, etc. back under (somewhat) the WWE umbrella. I would’ve rather seen this event as a PLE, but I guess we’ll see if this crossover pops any numbers. I’m excited (guardedly, mind you) about next week’s show. Please, NXT/TNA: don’t disappoint!

