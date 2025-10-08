FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & White: Darby angle, Hangman-Joe face-to-face, Danielson commentary, Bucks characters (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to discuss the Oct. 7 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin interjecting himself in the Orange Cassidy vs. Pac main event and using pepper spray, a Molotov cocktail, and taser to defend himself against The Death Riders. Also, praise for the “Hangman” Page-Samoa Joe face-to-face, suggestions for Daniel Bryan to contribute more on commentary, plus Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kyle vs. Kyle, and more with live chat and email interactions throughout.

