News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & White: Darby angle, Hangman-Joe face-to-face, Danielson commentary, Bucks characters (128 min.)

October 8, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to discuss the Oct. 7 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin interjecting himself in the Orange Cassidy vs. Pac main event and using pepper spray, a Molotov cocktail, and taser to defend himself against The Death Riders. Also, praise for the “Hangman” Page-Samoa Joe face-to-face, suggestions for Daniel Bryan to contribute more on commentary, plus Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kyle vs. Kyle, and more with live chat and email interactions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025