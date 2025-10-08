VIP PODCAST 10/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman-Joe face-to-face, Pac vs. Cassidy, weird Darby angle at end, Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & GOA, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Hangman Page-Samoa Joe face-to-face, Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii, a weird angle with Darby at the end of the show’s main event with Pac vs. Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks desperate for money, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand, Brodido vs. Okada & Takeshita, and more.
