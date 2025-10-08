VIP PODCAST 10/8 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk current Raw, the year 1997 with Shawn Michaels and Jim Carrey, the virtue of honesty, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Join Kurt Cadet, aka Conscious Kurt, and the Gentleman Chris Adams as they discuss the highs and lows of recent creative trajectories in Raw, along with discussing broader story beats since Summerslam. The virtue of honesty becomes the focus of the podcast, as the discussion turns to the year 1997. Shawn Michaels has “lost his smile,” which many believed to be deception. Discussing the lead-up to and fallout from this promo then turns to the film “Liar, Liar” with Jim Carrey. Released shortly after the promo, the two pieces of art frame a discussion about the need for honesty in one’s own life.

NOTE: Some language may be NSFW.

