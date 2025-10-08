One match that ought to go out of your way to see, the best bump taker in wrestling showcased, shame on fans for one thing they did – NXT HITS & MISSES (10/8)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState: Hit

I still get chills hearing The Hardys’ music, especially on NXT. I saw a few wonky spots during the match, which is understandable, as these teams haven’t a chance to work together, but they didn’t detract from the match. I was especially impressed with Dion Lennox’s performance and The Hardys are, well, The Hardys.

Someone please send me the coordinates to their fountain of youth. Jeff especially seems to have his “demons” under control, because I felt he looked and wrestled great. The crowd was really into them and the title change. TNA went up one early in tonight’s Showdown. Great opener.

Women’s Team NXT vs. Team TNA: Hit

Again, a few less-than-perfect spots, but overall an enjoyable elimination match. I really hope that NXT leans into letting Jaida Parker veer into the face lane while keeping her attitude, as she is extremely over with the fans. Nice showing from Vice with two eliminations. Nice to see The Iinspiration back and not counting the mostly missed moonsault, a good return for Mara Sade.

That was a rough mis-announcement towards the end by McKensie Mitchell, but as someone who has worked in broadcasting for over 35 years, it happens. Certainly something that won’t be remembered a week from now.

I did let out an audible “ugh” when the fans started doing the wave; maybe it was all in good fun, but it hearkened back to when fans would hijack matches (especially women’s matches) back in the day. I’m hoping it was just exuberance and not meant as a sign of disrespect to the women, who all worked hard. Showdown tied at 1 apiece.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page: Hit

Match of the night, by far. Man, Ali bumps better than anyone currently wrestling for any company, in my opinion. A couple of those turnbuckle collisions looked sick, as did his dive to the announce table and his being pushed onto his back from the top rope. I hope they run this back in the future, as these two guys worked well together and told a great story.

The cord around the ankle was a good out for Ali and something that I either haven’t seen before or it has been a while, adding a unique twist to the end of the match. Great stop by both of these guys. Ethan continues to be a great heel in so many ways. Go out of your way to watch this match. NXT up 2 to 1 in the Showdown.

Men’s Team NXT vs. Team TNA: Hit

I could’ve done without the 4-on-1 Super Saints scenario, but at least he only eliminated the two weaker (no disrespect to Kazarian or Slater) members of Team TNA. Santana looked strong (as he should have) by taking Moose’s spear, only to rebound and score the pin. Trick walking out was obvious, protecting him as the TNA Champ, as was Saints 4-on-1 at the end, so neither champ walked out looking weak or beaten. TNA tied the Showdown at 2 apiece.

One Final Thought

I mentioned that I was hoping TNA wasn’t made to look inferior in this Showdown and having a tie at the end was fine with me. Sure, there was an air of predictability about the final outcomes, but I still found it enjoyable that it made both brands seems equal, at least. Overall, a good show. Again, go out of your way to see the Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page match; just terrific in-ring action with spot-on storytelling.