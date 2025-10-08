VIP PODCAST 10/8 – The Nicky’s Club: Barbati & White discuss the card for Crown Jewel, Jey Uso’s current role, Cody Rhodes’s AEW run, more (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on The Nicky’s Club, Nick Barbati welcomes special guest and PWTorch contributor Joshua White for a packed show. Together they run down the card for Crown Jewel, take a closer look at Jey Uso’s current role, revisit Cody Rhodes’s AEW run, and unpack the news around Santos Escobar’s departure—and more. Plus, Nick gets his first real introduction to AEW… but will it stick?
