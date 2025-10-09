Remember Clonico the Clown in the MJF-Jericho segment? Also, Cody vs. Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match for TNT Title – 5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (10/7/2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with younger AEW wrestlers talk about growing up watching Chris Jericho. Santana & Ortiz said they read his first book and used it as a template for their career. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Chuck Taylor, Trent, Jake Hager, Brit Baker gushed with compliments for him. Then a “Jericho 30” logo was shown.

-Ross introduced the show as the camera showed clusters of fans in the stands. He said tonight will be the first dog collar match of national repute in 27 years. Taz and Ricky Starks were with Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone. They hyped the rest of the line-up including FTR vs. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) and Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs.

(1) WILL HOBBS vs. “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE – FTW Title match

Taz explained that he created the FTW Title decades ago and it’s more about a lifestyle than just a title. He said it’s not recognized by any promotion, yet it’s being defended on Dynamite tonight. Taz complained about Hobbs sticking his nose in other people’s business. As they clashed early, Ross said this won’t be Brisco vs. Funk. They took turns overpowering each other. Hobbs cross body blocked Cage hard and fast to the mat for the first two count of the match. Cage landed a standing moonsault two minutes later. Taz said he moves like a 170 pounder. Cage settled into a chinlock next. Hobbs threw a couple clotheslines and a powerslam for a near fall. Ross compared Hobbs’s powerslam to a Buzz Sawyer powerslam.

Hobbs landed a sitout powerslam for a two count. Cage came back with a pump handle inverted sitout powerbomb. Hobbs was down and out. Schiavone said he isn’t sure he’s ever seen that. Cage then gave Hobbs a released Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Cage took issue with the pace of the ref’s count. Hobbs came back with a spinebuster for a near fall. Hobbs went for a top rope splash, Cage moved. Cage then delivered his Drill Claw finisher for the win.

WINNER: Cage in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Until this match, Hobbs hadn’t been in a high profile singles match, but had some high profile moments. He looked good here, like he belonged under the spotlight. He also lost, which defined him somewhat as an up-and-comer rather than arriving new star ready to take over quickly. Which is fine, but it’s a decision that comes with some cost. His performance was good enough, I think people are going to be interested in his story.)

-Ross congratulated Taz. Taz stood up and said they’re not done yet. Ricky entered the ring. Taz told Ricky not to touch him… yet. He told Hobbs he looked impressive. “You did not win the match, but you fought your ass off.” He said it was time for an option game. He said he can take him up on his offer now to be part of Team Taz. He said that’s Option A. Option B is Starks and Cage “beat the living hell out of you right now.” Darby Allin then came out to his music with his skateboard. Cage and Starks left the ring. Taz yelled for Darby to look at him and called him a rotten punk.

(Keller’s Analysis: I guess there was an Option C, huh?)

-Ross threw to the first of celebrity congratulations for Jericho’s 30 years in pro wrestling. Dennis Miller (who did say “cat,” in case you had your money on that safe bet). Then Hiroshi Tananashi. And then then his dad, Ted Irvine, who said he’s opening doors for young wrestlers today. He told him to kick some butt and entertain us. Bully Ray then swigged some champaign and signaled to the camera. [c]

-A vignette aired with Lance Archer talking about facing Jon Moxley next week, and he looked back at their Texas Death Match. He said he’s ready to kick somebody’s ass, and Jon is next in line.

(2) THE HYBRID2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Tully Blanchard) – AEW Tag Title match



Ross said Hybrid2 have been on AEW Dark a lot. Excalibur said they’ve been on a three match win streak. Ross noted they spent seven years in Mexico. They cut to the Young Bucks. Matt found a new unnatural position to watch the monitor that WWE has never tried before with their wrestlers. It’s just great to see Nick exists. Ross said he doesn’t want to be kicked in the face. Excalibur said it’s unacceptable. Ross said they should raise the fines or “take their asses off television.” He said that’s Tony Khan’s decision. Tony said he can’t hold a grudge because he’s always liked them and they’re a great tag team. (THEY KICKED YOU IN THE FACE, UNPROVOKED. HOLD A GRUDGE, TONY!)

TH2 got the early advantage. FTR retreated to regroup with Schiavone. Schiavone plugged upcoming Dynamite events at Daily’s Place with a “season pass.” Angelico dove at FTR. FTR caught him. Evans dove onto all three. Ross wondered how that made any sense since he took out three men, one of whom was his parter. Excalibur said Evans doesn’t always think clearly on the top rope. Ross said he thinks Evans had a different kind of upbringing. As Tully distracted the ref, Cash knocked Evans off balance on the top rope. Dax leg-whipped Evans to the mat. Dax dropped Evans’s knee over the barricade at ringside. Ross said FTR seem more aggressive since aligning with Blanchard. They cut to a commercial, but stayed with action on split screen. [c/ss]

FTR stayed in control against Evans throughout the break. As Angelico and Evans made a comeback, they showed the Bucks backstage watching on a monitor. Evans went for a top rope flip legdrop, but missed. Dax sorta sold it. Evans went back to the top and landed a moonsault. Cash broke up the subsequent cover. Ross said Evans “isn’t right.” Angelico flipped over the top rope, but Cash grabbed him and threw him into the edge of the ring. Evans, meanwhile, rolled up Dax for a two count. Dax gave Evans a German suplex, but Evans landed on his feet, then landed a flip axe kick. Dax fired back with a hard clothesline followed by a Tiger driver for a two count. Dax sat up in disbelief. Dax superplexed Evans, then Cash landed a top rope splash for the three count.

WINNERS: FTR in 12:00 to retain the title.

-Nick told Matt, “These guys are pretty good.” Then they recognized the camera guy spying on them. They superkicked him. Matt then apologized. They joked about a 10 grand fine and left. Then suddenly on the big screen, there was an image of Dax and Cash faces in weenie hotdogs. Ross said someone is having fun at the expense of FTR. Trent and Chuck walked out. Trent asked if they get the joke. He said they are wieners, “weenies, even.” He said: “As comedy backyard wrestlers, what we are trying to say is you guys are weenies.” Chuck said what’s definitely not a joke is they are the no. 1 contenders. He said Khan just told them, their title match is live on the anniversary show next week. Excalibur called it a bombshell announcement. They had a staredown. FTR tried to hit Chuck and Trent with their belts, but they ducked. FTR then bailed out. Chuck and Trent grabbed the belts and held them up. Then they laid the belts down. FTR snatched them and walked to the back.

-MJF said people say to never meet your heroes, but he disagrees when it comes to Chris Jericho. He said when they first met, Jericho told him he really has something going. He said Jericho gave him advice. He talked about their friendship blooming by the week and he is still inspired by him. He said he might or might not show up himself later to tell him.

-A soundbite aired with Shaq who said “legend” is an understatement. Gene Simmons was next. He told him to stick to it and he’ll get some place. Don Callis said he’s still the same guy who sat in the back of the bus with him on 12 hour road trips. Lars Ulrich said he’s had 30 years of being super cool. DDP said he’s his brother and he congratulated him on 30 years.

-Ross plugged Cody vs. Brodie Lee was up next. “It will be graphic and physical,” he said. [c]

-A video package aired on Brodie and Cody. Arn Anderson said he’s not going back in the ring because he was embarrassed the first time around, he’s going to earn respect. “It’s not about getting the respect of the boys in the back; it’s about getting your self-respect back,” Arn said.

(3) CODY (w/Brandi, Arn Anderson) vs. BRODIE LEE (w/John Silver) – Dog Collar match for the TNT Title

Ross said he saw Greg Valentine backstage earlier. Ross said back in 1983 Valentine had a Dog Collar match with Roddy Piper, and here they are 37 years later still talking about it, and some say they were never the same after that match. Justin Roberts did formal ring introductions. He acknowledged Greg Valentine who was sitting in the stands alone (without a mask). They cut to a break before the bell. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Back from the break, they rang the bell. They were attached by a long chain attached to dog collars around each of their necks. Silver stood on the ring apron. Cody knocked him down. Brodie then took control. Ross said they can use the chain in any way they want. Silver stood up at ringside, bleeding from being punched by Cody with the chain.

[HOUR TWO]

When Cody climbed to the top rope for a springboard cutter, Brodie yanked him down onto his back with the chain. They showed Valentine reacting in the stands. Brodie yanked Cody to the floor. Brodie then ordered Silver to sit in a chair at ringside. Cody dropkicked him. Back in the ring, Brodie clotheslined Cody. Then he DDT’d him. Anna Jay walked to ringside to check on Silver. Brodie told her to get Silver out of there. (What did Silver do wrong?) Brodie raked the chain across Cody’s forehead. Arn cheered on Cody. A minute later Cody yanked the chain between Brodie’s legs, then dropped him hard with a Russian leg sweep. Cody, with a bloodied face, punched himself in the face to get psyched up. Brodie dropped to the floor. Cody dove through the ropes to tackle Brodie. They fought at ringside. Brodie pulled a table into position. Cody fought back on the ring apron above the table. Cody jumped down and yanked Brodie off the ring apron and gave him a cutter at ringside. [c/ss]

During the break, Cody leaped off the ring apron and gave Brodie a package piledriver through the table. Back in the ring, Cody went for a pin and scored a two count. Back from the break, Cody showed fire as Brodie stood. Cody gave him an inverted suplex onto a chair. Ross called it a “crazy ass match.” Schiavone agreed. Arn stood on the ramp and watched as Cody wrapped the chain around the ringpost and Brodie’s neck, then yanking on it. Brodie reverse-whipped Cody over the top rope. He hung over the top rope, then flung himself back. Brodie caught him and gave him a one-arm slam for a two count. They showed Valentine watching and wincing.

Brodie whipped a chair at Arm. Arn entered the ring. Alex Reynolds entered. Arn gave him a spinebuster. Brodie punched Arn with the chain. Arn went down. Cody rolled up Brodie for a two count, then punched away at him in the corner. He choked Brodie with a chain, then smiled. Cody landed a top rope moonsault press for a two count. Brodie came back with a thrust kick, but Cody fired right back with a Crossroads for a mere one count. Brodie sat up and shook his head, “No!” Brodie kicked Cody, but came up short after slipping on a chain. He tried again and landed it. Then he powerbombed Cody for a two count. Ross said fatigue was setting in with the hot and humid environment. Cody yanked Brodie into the ringpost at ringside.

Back in the ring, Cody climbed to the top rope. Brodie knocked him off balance and then superplexed him. Both were slow to get up at 17:00. Cody slammed Brodie with the Final Cut, then wrapped the chain in Brodie’s mouth. He elbowed away at Brodie and then landed a Crossroads for a three count. They cut to Valentine applauding.

WINNER: Cody in 19:00 to regain the TNT Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think that lived up to expectations. I don’t know that Brodie vs. Cody quite rises to the epic feud proportions a match like this typically calls for, and the lack of a full invested crowd took away, but the overall brutality and blood added drama.)

-Schiavone interviewed Cody, who was joined by Dustin Rhodes, Arn, and Brandi. He said there’s no feeling like performing in front of a live crowd. He said since age 15, he wanted to reach across the aisle to feel the love of the fans. He said people suggested he should take a dark path, but to hell with that, he’s sticking with the fans. He said it isn’t pandering, it’s his life’s work to be a pro wrestler. He said they’ve made it for him. He said next week, he wants to defend the TNT Title on the Anniversary Show. Schiavone asked who he wants to defend the title against. Cody said that’s a good question. Orange Cassidy walked out. The crowd chanted “Freshly squeezed.” Cody nodded. Schiavone said they got their answer, it’ll be Cody vs. Cassidy next week. [c]

-They went to the announcers who discussed the AEW World Title tournament. They added Colt Cabana, Wardlow, and Hangman Page to the tournament.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Kenny Omega for his reaction. He said it feels good and he’s been waiting over a year to get his hands back on that title. He said if there’s been a tournament, he’s been in it and won it. Marvez asked about Page being in it. Omega dismissively called Page “a tag team wrestler.” As Omega predicted victory, Marvez said he seems awfully confident. Omega said he will become the champion he was destined to be in AEW, Hangman Page or not.

-Ross said Omega “doth protest too loudly.” He said it does mean something to him that Page is also in the tournament.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose it seems utterly predictably Omega and Page will face off, and it makes their early matches feel less suspenseful, but there’s a chance AEW will throw a curveball and not go to what seems inevitable for the finals. Omega is definitely quirky, but as a heel he’s leaning into arrogance and it’s easy to root against him.)

(4) SWOLE vs. SERENA DEEB

They cut to a break a few minutes in, but stayed with the action on split-screen as Deeb controlled offense. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Deeb was still in control. Swole came back with a headbutt to the chest to take Deeb down for a two count. A minute later Swolve came back with another headbutt to the chest and a rolling elbow for the win.

WINNER: Swole in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A little clunky at times, but some good action too.)

-A Jon Moxley video package aired where he was sitting at a bar with a shot glass in front of him. He said eventually someone is going to take him out, and it damn well could be next week against Lance Archer. He said you can’t just beat Archer, you survive him. He said he barely left Tokyo in tact last time he wrestled Archer. Mox said he has a lot of regrets, but lying down for him won’t be one of them. He’ll do whatever it takes to win. He said Archer’s signature phrase, “Everybody dies.” Then he swigged the shot and got up and left.

-The announcers listed matches for next week, including Moxley-Archer, FTR-Best Friends, Cody-Cassidy, plus Kip Sabian & Miro in action.

-As Serpentico and Luther came out, Excalibur said Luther and Jericho wrestled the first time in 1991 and had their last singles match in 1996, and they’ve traveled up and down the road ever since.

-Lance Storm, Kevin Smith, Eli Roth, Gabriel Iglesias, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Steel Panther, Ultimo Dragon, and Paul Stanley congratulated Jericho on 30 years. [c]

(5) CHRIS JERICHO & JAKE HAGER vs. SERPENTICO & LUTHER

Jericho and Hager made their ring entrance after the break. They were joined by Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. Excalibur said 30 years and 5 days ago, Jericho stepped in the ring for the first time and it was against Lance Storm. The audience sang Jericho’s song lyrics after they faded out the music. The announcers reflected on his career. Ross threw to Excalibur to talk about Serpentico. He said he’s a fixture on Dark and is from Puerto Rico. Luther tagged in against Jericho. They smiled and then exchanged chops mid-ring. Luther gave Jericho a big boot, a clothesline, and a hip toss. He tagged out to Serpentico. Luther tagged in seconds later and suplexed Serpentico onto Jericho and scored a two count. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Jericho and Hager took over during the break. Luther came back and clotheslined Jericho over the top rope. Then he launched Serpentico onto a crowd of Inner Circle members on the floor. Luther leaped off the top rope with a flip dive onto the same crowd below. Luther landed a kneedrop off the second rope onto Jericho’s chest for a two count. Luther leaped at Jericho and drove his head into the mat. Ross said Luther is doing new things in this match. Jericho went for a Judas Effect, but Luther ducked. Luther lifted Jericho, and then Serpentico leaped off the top rope with two flying knees. Hager broke up the cover. Hager and Serpentico tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Luther intercepted Floyd the bat, then hit Jericho with a boot for another two count. Sammy stood on the ring apron and distracted Luther. Luther knocked him off the ring apron. Jericho then gave Luther a Judas Effect for the win.

WINNER: Jericho & Hager in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jericho couldn’t beat Luther clean? I mean, I know he’s a friend, but they have to do the most overused cliched finish WWE has been doing way too often lately? And where was Hager in that match? Jericho carried 95 percent of it.)

-Jericho, checking his nose, began to address the audience. He was interrupted by MJF’s music. MJF said this isn’t about him, so cut his music. He entered the ring and said he isn’t there to steal his spotlight or step on his toes, but because he respects him. He said it’s true. Something walked out with MJF, covered in a red sheet but clearly in some sort of odd mascot outfit. MJF said it’s gift-o-clock. Wardlow revealed under the red sheet a clown. It was a guy in a clown outfit and colorful wig. Clownico the Clown had a gift for Jericho. It looked like a framed picture. MJF said next week he will make a career-defining announcement, and he wants Jericho out there next week for it. The present was a framed picture of MJF. Jericho smiled and thanked him, but then bashed the clown with it. He gave the clown a Judas Effect. MJF asked what was up with that. Jericho said he hates clowns and never interrupt him again. Then Jericho broke the tension with a shared laugh with MJF. MJF said, “You got me for a second!” They high-fived. A parade of heels from the back came out to celebrate with Jericho. They listed credits on the screen and every person from the Art Director to Catering was listed as “Chris Jericho.” Ross signed off.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay…)