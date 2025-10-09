WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Reigns vs. Reed, Becky vs. Maxxine, Iyo vs. Kairi, Punk & Knight vs. The Usos, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Crown Jewel coming up this Saturday, this week’s Raw from Dallas was the final selling point for the Australian PLE. After making his return at the end of last week’s show, Roman Reigns opened this week’s show. As he barely began cutting his promo, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman & Bronson Reed. Heyman & Reed reminded Reigns that he had never been taken out on a stretcher until the beating he took from Reed & Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris. As Reigns was ready to fight Reed then and there, Heyman proposed that Reigns and Reed face each other at Crown Jewel instead.

While Reigns did accept the challenge, a fiery insult he directed towards Reed led to the two of them getting Crown Jewel started early. In addition to that, we had Becky Lynch take on Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match, Iyo Sky go one on one Kairi Sane, and C.M.Punk reluctantly teaming with LA Knight to battle the Usos in the main event.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Latest developments:

At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed and reclaimed his sneakers that Reed stole from him weeks earlier. Immediately after the match, Reigns was Speared through the announce table by Bron Breakker. Breakker along with Reed continued to attack Reigns as Reed hit him with a Tsunami followed by another Tsunami as Reigns was strapped to a gurney. Last week as Breakker & Reed were facing the Uso in the main event, Reigns appeared for the first time since Clash in Paris and attacked them both with a chair. This led to Jimmy & Jey taking advantage and hitting Breakker with dual Uso Splashes to get the win.

This week, Reigns opened the show to cut a promo before he was interrupted by Reed & Paul Heyman. Heyman & Reed reminded Reigns that neither he nor anyone in his family had ever been carried out on a stretcher until the beating Reed gave him at Clash in Paris. Reigns told Reed he’s levels above him and would face him anytime, which led to Heyman proposing that the two of them face each other at Crown Jewel in an Australian Street Fight. Reigns accepted and as Heyman & Reed tried to walk away, Reigns said they walked in like tough guys but were walking out like a couple of bitches. An angry Reed then walked to the ring as he and Reigns brawled all over ringside while security tried to separate them.

Analysis:

While this was a solid segment, it felt like a carbon copy of the segment Reigns, Heyman, and Reed had on the go-home Raw before Clash in Paris. From Reigns coming out to open the show, being interrupted by Reed & Heyman, agreeing to face Reed at the upcoming PLE, to the two of them brawling all over ringside at the end of it, this was pretty much the same segment with the exception of the setting and the type of match they agreed to have. With the way last week ended, it seemed like Reigns vs. Breakker was going to be the direction for Crown Jewel. For as much as that match has been teased over the last six months, Reigns going after him last week for what happened at Clash in Paris seemed to be setting things up for them to finally face each other this weekend. Not only is that match not happening (at least not now), there was oddly no sign of Breakker at all on the show this week.

In all honesty, it’s better that they wait to do that match because it would’ve felt rushed if it were to happen this weekend. Whenever that match does happen, it needs to have a proper build and feel like a bigger deal than it would be if they were to do it now. In addition to that, it makes more sense to have Reed in this spot considering that he’s from Australia and was also a part of that beating that put Reigns out of action. As popular as Reigns is, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of reaction Reed gets on Saturday with it being in his home continent and the kind of momentum he’s had throughout the year. Although their last match ended decisively and this match coming up will likely have a similar outcome, doing it this time as an Australian Street Fight sounds will make it fun to watch.

Grade: B

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Latest developments:

Last week, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch barged into a conversation between Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri backstage. Becky insulted Maxxine as she called her a loser and claimed that everyone calls her the greatest women’s wrestler of all time. Maxxine said that everyone says that except AJ Lee and as Tozawa laughed at Becky, she punched him. As Maxxine had her back turned to check on Tozawa, Becky attacked her until security came in to intervene. Later in the night, it was announced that Becky would face Maxxine this week in a non-title match.

Despite being the underdog, Maxxine took the fight to Becky with various offense including a Cannonball from the apron to the floor. Becky eventually rebounded and hit a Superplex followed by an Arm-bar that Maxxine escaped from and turned into an Ankle Lock. Maxxine continued to build momentum with a German Suplex followed by a Spinning Heel Kick for a close near fall. Becky later had Maxxine beaten down outside the ring and stood on top of the announce table to show off as Maxxine crawled back into the ring. As Becky turned around, she was counted out by the referee to her surprise and Maxxine won the match.

Analysis:

Going into this match, many thought this was going to be a throwaway match that would end with a convincing win for Becky. With Becky on the run that she’s been on this year combined with how this was all set up last week, there was no reason to think it would have had any other outcome. However, the match we got instead was arguably the highlight of the whole show. Maxxine’s effort here is a clear example of how much she’s improved over the last year and it showed by how much the crowd was behind her. This was by far the best match she’s ever had and even though she won by count-out, this was also the biggest win of her career.

While count-out finishes usually aren’t ideal, the way it played out here was well done. It not only gave Maxxine a big win over someone on the level of Becky, but it also continued to tell the story of Becky’s downward spiral that she’s been on since losing to AJ Lee. From how this match ended, this is clearly leading to a rematch at some point. As Crown Jewel would be way too soon, a great place to run this back would be the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. While no one expects Maxxine to beat Becky for the Women’s IC Title whenever the rematch happens, her performance this week is a positive sign of things to come for her.

Grade: A

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

Last week, Lyra Valkyria refused to be in Bayley’s corner for her match with Raquel Rodriguez due to Bayley snapping at her the week before. As the match happened and Bayley had Raquel trapped in the Figure Four, Roxanne Perez raked Bayley’s eyes as the referee was distracted. This led to Raquel winning the match with the Tajana Bomb, but it didn’t end there as she and Perez attacked Bayley after the match. Despite refusing to be in her corner earlier, Lyra came out to Bayley’s rescue before Raquel & Perez ganged up on her. Bayley soon got back up and cleared the ring of both of them as she then told Lyra good job afterwards.

Lyra agreed to allow Bayley to be in her corner this week as she went one on one with Perez, who had Raquel in her corner. To counter Raquel distracting the referee, Bayley held Lyra’s arm as Perez attempted a move from the top rope as that caused Perez to fall down and Lyra then hit a Moonsault from the second rope. Raquel hit Bayley outside the ring with a big boot, Lyra then drop-kicked Raquel through the second rope, and Perez followed this with a Tornado DDT on Lyra through the ropes onto the floor. Perez then hit Lyra with the Pop Rocks for the win and backstage after the match, Bayley & Lyra attacked Raquel & Perez backstage before security came to break it up. Later in the show, it was announced that Bayley & Lyra will take on Raquel & Perez next week.

Analysis:

From how this storyline has played out over the last few weeks, it’s clear that they’re taking their time with it. Doing it that way has worked so far as this story between Bayley & Lyra really has the potential to stretch out for a long time. As mentioned in last week’s review, this could extend all the way to WrestleMania at the pace it’s going at now. Much like the last few matches involving these women, this one was an afterthought to what happened after. Instead of having Bayley attack Raquel & Perez in the ring again, it was a nice switch up to have her and Lyra go after them backstage after.

This storyline has not only been good for Bayley & Lyra, but it has also benefited Raquel & Perez. With Liv Morgan out until the beginning of 2026, this has given the two of them something consistent to be a part of until Liv returns and they can get back to that story. The backstage fight that happened after the match set the stage perfectly for how this will all continue going into next week. For all the different variations of singles matches they’ve been doing recently, it’s the right time to finally do a tag match. Unlike the recent singles matches, next week’s tag match has the potential to really stand out as something great.

Grade: B

Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane

Latest developments:

Last week, Asuka sprayed Iyo Sky in the face with the mist after she tried to stop her and Kairi Sane from attacking Rhea Ripley. Later in the night, Iyo told Rhea that Adam Pearce agreed to make a match pitting the two of them against Asuka & Kairi for Crown Jewel. This week, Asuka demanded that Adam Pearce make a match between Iyo and Kairi. When Asuka told Kairi the news, Kairi was reluctant as she’s still hopeful that Iyo would reunite with them. Asuka then slapped Kairi as she told her the match was going to happen later in the night and she had better win.

The match was later made official and before it even started, Iyo leaped through the second ropes to attack Asuka outside the ring. While Iyo took the advantage with a drop kick followed by a Springboard Moonsault onto the floor, Kairi later rebounded with an Alabama Slam on the apron. As Kairi looked to finish Iyo off with the Insane Elbow, Iyo kept that from happening as she put her feet up. Iyo went for the Over the Moonsault as Asuka stood on the apron to distract her, which led to Iyo knocking her down. Kairi then fell back onto Iyo for a pin as Asuka held her arms for leverage to give Kairi the win. After the match, they continued to attack Iyo as Asuka held her up for Kairi to hit her with the Insane Elbow.

Analysis:

While this match may have benefited from being a little longer, it was good for the time it lasted. Surprisingly, this was the first time Iyo and Kairi ever faced each other in a singles match in WWE. The match was not only good, but it also served as a strong final sell for the big Tag Team match this weekend. With Rhea not on the show this week, it only made sense for Asuka & Kairi to double team Iyo the way they did here. Although Asuka’s been a heel before, she’s never been better at it or as a character in general as she’s been over the last month or so.

Not only for her behavior towards Rhea & Iyo, but also for the way she’s forced Kairi to go along with her actions. She was especially mean to Kairi this week with the way she slapped her backstage and told her that she had better win the match. While Iyo vs. Asuka is definitely a match we need to see at some point, Asuka vs. Kairi is another compelling story that could play out long term. With Rhea & Iyo likely to win the match this weekend, Kairi will probably be the one who gets pinned. If it does happen that way, then it’ll cause Asuka to become even more hostile towards Kairi and further that story until it eventually pays off with Kairi standing up to her.

Grade: B+

C.M. Punk & L.A. Knight vs. The Usos

Latest developments:

At Clash in Paris, C.M. Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four Way match after Punk was pinned by Rollins. Punk came out this week to cut a promo vowing to eventually win the World Heavyweight Championship until he was interrupted by Knight. Knight called out Punk for his recent losses to Rollins while mentioning how he was the last person to defeat Rollins and will be the next one until he was interrupted by Jey. Jey claimed he was entitled to get the next title shot and as Knight was distracted by Jimmy Uso walking to the ring, Jey Super Kicked him. Punk told Jey he’s gonna need to get in line behind him and then said while he likes Jey Uso, he doesn’t like little Roman. Jey tried to attack Punk while Jimmy held him back and Punk knocked down Jey before Jimmy Super Kicked Punk to end the segment.

In the main event later in the night, Punk reluctantly teamed up with Knight to take on Jimmy & Jey. Punk eventually got the hot tag and hit Jimmy with a running knee, a clothesline, and a Flying Elbow. Jimmy escaped a GTS attempt and hit Punk with a Super Kick before he tagged in Jey, who hit Punk with an Uso Splash before Knight interrupted the pin attempt. Punk was later taken down with a Spear by Jey and as he was about to hit the Uso Splash, he stopped to knock down Knight. Punk then took down Jey with the GTS and as he laid back against the turnbuckle, Knight tagged himself in and pinned Jey for the win.

Analysis:

When Punk was advertised to be on the show this week after missing the last two, no one expected him to actually be in a match. Having him team up with Knight to face the Usos was a nice bonus that’s now created multiple stories that can play out in the coming weeks. From all the tension they had throughout the night, one of those stories is clearly a feud between Punk and Knight. While they did cross paths a few times during the build to Clash in Paris, it now looks like they’re actually going to face each other in a singles match sooner than later. Having them feud is a good idea as they have good chemistry, it’ll keep Knight in the main event mix, and it allows Punk to get away from his feud with Rollins for a while.

In addition to the two of them being reluctant tag team partners here, the same could be said about Jimmy & Jey. As they were already having issues recently with Jey’s change in attitude, it’s gotten worse since Roman Reigns came back and it was revealed that he’s been in Jey’s ear. While it’s hard to predict how this will all play out long term, it definitely feels like a heel turn for Jey is happening soon. Although Reigns has been acting like a heel also, it would make more sense if Jey alone turns heel because Reigns turning with him would only take away his thunder. Regardless of what direction this all goes in, having the Bloodline saga as part of the show again only helps make it better.

Grade: B+

A.J. Styles & Penta, & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh

Latest developments:

After Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio along with World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh confronted A. J. Styles backstage this week, Styles recruited Dragon Lee & Penta to face them in a Six Man Tag later in the night. At one point in the match, Styles, Penta, & Lee leaped over the top rope onto each member of Judgment Day and did the Penta Walk in the ring immediately after. Dominik later attempted a 619 onto Styles until he fell down in fear as he saw Rusev coming to the ring. Rusev grabbed Dominik before he could run away but as he was about to attack him, Penta kicked him in the face. Styles escaped a Sunset Flip attempt from JD that he turned into a Styles Clash to get the win and after the match, Styles cut a promo on top of the announce table where he said his upcoming match with John Cena at Crown Jewel will kick ass.

Analysis:

After Dominik defeated Rusev last week the way he did, it was obvious that Rusev was going to be out for revenge like he was here before he was sidetracked by Penta. With both Dominik and Rusev being heels, it’s a good idea to add Penta into the mix as having him involved will only make the matches better and give the crowd a clear babyface to get behind. Overall, this Six Man Tag we got here was the clear definition of fun chaos. Everything in it really delivered, especially the finish with Styles escaping the Sunset Flip and turning it into the Styles Clash. With him set to face Cena this weekend, it was only right that he got the winning fall here to give him more momentum.

