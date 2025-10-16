VIP PODCAST 10/16 – Seven Star Podcast: The Lansdells recap Destruction in Kobe including ZSJ defending against Ren Narita, Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Lansdell is once again joined by his son Andrew, as they go over the results from the big Kobe show. They go through the card match by match, with perspectives from a new fan and a seasoned one, before talking briefly about the card for King of Pro Wrestling!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com