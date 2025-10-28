A battle royal on Raw with Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Barry Horowitz, King Kong Bundy, Yankem (Kane), Jannetty, Bigelow, Sid – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/23/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #358 )

-The program opened with footage of the Bret and Diesel exchanged blows at In Your House, a preview of the two TV main events on Raw, and footage of Shawn Michaels handing over the IC Title to Dean Douglas…

-The new Raw opening was replaced with a newer Raw opening using the same footage but with different, faster paced music and a shorter duration. Kind of overwhelming, but catches the eye without going too long like the last version…

(1) Battle Royal. As the battle royal was about to begin, soundbites aired with Psycho Sid and Marty Jannetty talking about their chances in the match. Several wrestlers ganged up to eliminate King Kong Bundy a few seconds into the match. The usual battle royal with guys standing around doing very little hoping no one is actually watching them. Approximate order of elimination was as follows: King Kong Bundy, Aldo Montoya, Bob Holly, Duke Droese, Hakushi, Skip, Barry Horowitz, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Fatu, Henry Godwinn, 1-2-3 Kid, Rad Radford, Kama, Isaac Yankem, Sid, Bam Bam Bigelow, Savio Vega, Jean Pierre LaFitte, and Marty Jannetty leaving Owen Hart the winner at 20:05. Not much in the way of fan heat throughout most of the match. Even Lawler’s commentary was unable to save most of this from being drab. They showed footage of Razor Ramon in the back watching the match to see who he’d end up having to wrestle next week. In the closing moments it appeared Owen was eliminated several times, although he never touched the ground. Jannetty head scissored Vega over the top rope and then backdropped LaFitte over the top rope. That left Jannetty vs. Owen at 17:00, which at least provided some decent action. Owen pretended he won after throwing Jannetty through the ropes to the floor. Jannetty then chased Cornette with Cornette’s tennis racquet. British Bulldog attacked Jannetty from behind. That allowed Owen to easily dispose of Jannetty once Jannetty returned to the ring…

-Lawler interviewed Owen Hart at ringside…

-They recapped the Diesel-Bret Hart storyline from Sunday night’s event…

-Dok Hendrix said that fan-friendly WWF President Gorilla Monsoon came up with a “Wildcard Match” featuring Shawn Michaels & Sid & Bulldog & Ahmed Johnson vs. Dean Douglas & Yokozuna & Owen Hart & Razor Ramon. No explanation was given of how the “wildcard” teams were determined. They interrupted Hendrix’s segment to show Bob Backlund campaigning for president in the crowd of Canadians…

-Footage aired from Shawn Michaels’s appearance on the Danny Bonaduce show with the theme being “Guys who are Chick Magnets”…

(2) Avitar (Al Snow) defeated Brian Walsh. Snow’s outfit is a cross between Tito Santana’s “El Matador,” Aldo Montoya, and Japan’s El Samurai. He actually appears to be based on the Milton Bradley Karate Fighters action figures which sponsors Raw. He came to the ring without a mask and put on a mask before he wrestled and took it off after his win. Walsh seemed to really screw up the timing and continuity of the bout which ended rather anti-climactically. Snow did get off some impressive moves. No fan heat. Lesson: Don’t debut new characters on live TV. A disappointing character in that it doesn’t take advantage of Snow’s wry sense of wit that he showed in SMW…

-Barry Didinsky returned to plug the life-sized cutouts of Michaels and Bret…

(3) Alundra Blayze pinned Bertha Faye to capture the Women’s Title at 9:03. Both worked really hard, but merely what you’d expect to see from these two. Bertha blamed Harvey Wippleman for her loss and chased him to the back…

-Ross interviewed Michaels to close the show…