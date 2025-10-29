FREE PODCAST 10/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk NXT Halloween Havoc, AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, Impact Bound for Glory, UFC 254, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss Impact Wrestling’s biggest annual PPV Bound for Glory start to finish, last week’s final hype for Hell in a Cell on Smackdown, the HIAC follow-up on Raw, the big UFC PPV last Saturday night, a review of AEW Dynamite, the AEW-NXT ratings, and a review of NXT’s Halloween Havoc on USA Network.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com