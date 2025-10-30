FREE PODCAST 10/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review JCW’s Possession including Luna Vachon Invitational Tournament, Monster Mash Rumble, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland bring all the tricks and treats when they review Jersey Championship Wrestling’s Possession, a show of scares and shocks with the inaugural 12-woman Luna Vachon Invitational Tournament, along with a 13-Man Monster Mash, Nick Comoroto and Joey Janella square off against Josh Bishop and Bryan Keith in a big beefy tag, and much more. For VIP listeners, we examine Mercedes Mone’s belt collectors gimmick and if we think it’s really helping or hurting the indy promotions involved in it.

