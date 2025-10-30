News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Hangman dresses up like Schiavone to get at Joe, Four-Ways to determine title challengers at Full Gear, Callis Family Summit (24 min.)

October 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 29 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a weird closing segment with a swerve for the sake of a swerve with “Hangman” Adam Page dressing up as Tony Schiavone to perhaps maybe have a slightly easier time taking a cheap shot at Samoa Joe with a level of planning that would all be done with the assumption Joe was going to win. Also, a rundown and analysis of the two four-way matches for title shots at Full Gear, a Don Callis Family Summit, another Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly match, and more.

