FREE PODCAST 10/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & White: Hangman dresses up as Schiavone, is Statlander actually an alien? (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss the Oct. 29 edition of AEW Dynamite including a lengthy dissection and analysis of the closing “contract signing” segment with “Hangman” Page dressing up as Samoa Joe in order to attack him from behind when his guard is down. They also discuss Kris Statlander perhaps actually being an alien after all, what happened to Hook, The Don Callis Family summit, and much more with live callers, email, and chat room interactions throughout.
