VIP PODCAST 10/30 – The Nicky’s Club: Barbati & Trivisonno preview Saturday Night’s Main Event, discuss best Halloween-themed matches and shows, more (46 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati is joined by special guest Tim Trivisonno for a jam-packed episode of The Nicky’s Club! They preview the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, explore the pathway for amateur wrestlers to make it to WWE, dive into the best Halloween-themed matches and shows, and discuss the evolution of women wrestlers in the industry.
