AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Where: Greensboro, N.C. at First Horizon Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,763 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 5,125. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & PAC & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Darby Allin & Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) – Men’s Blood & Guts match

Mercedes Moné & Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. Kris Statlander & “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale & Jamie Hayter – Women’s Blood & Guts match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Falls Count Anywhere match

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “Nature Boy” Ric Flair to appear

