VIP PODCAST 11/11 – Wade’s News Bulletin: John Cena’s Retirement Tour Home Stretch and whether he’s really trying to give back, plus Holland, Ratings, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the new Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin, Wade covers these topics:

The headline story delves into the home stretch of John Cena’s retirement tour and analysis of the developments on Raw last night

Follow-up on the Ridge Holland situation

Smackdown ratings

Collision ratings, a development on last Saturday’s episode, and where Collision fits into the AEW landscape

ROH’s Mount Rushmore

Some love for “Pluribus”

EMAILS…

pwtorch@gmail.com for any news tips for a future Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin

wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com for any email directly related to Raw, Dynamite, or Smackdown written the night of the show as it airs

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com for any questions for the weekly Wade Keller Podcast Flagship episodes, so this is more topical in-the-news questions that cover the current scene

askwadekeller@gmail.com for any questions for a future VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Ask the Editor podcast with more general topics, historical, philosophical, whimsical, etc. that isn’t necessarily tied to just that week’s top stories (although they can be!)

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com