AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: What FTR & Stokely, Toni Storm, and Pac did to rise to the top of all AEW talking segments

Another week of just good not great promos from AEW. Both Blood & Guts matches took up a lot of the show on Dynamite, so there weren’t many promos throughout the show. The best promos this week were on Collision, and I really thought Toni Storm was the bright spot from Collision this week. I thought she knocked it out of the park this week with her promo segments.

Nights like that are the reason I am a wrestling fan. It was the best experience I've had at a wrestling show since the early days of AEW.

FTR and Ricky Steamboat – Dynamite 11/12/25

I thought this was well done for what it was supposed to be. This thing could have quickly gone off the rails if it wasn’t set up correctly. I love Ricky Steamboat, but he’s not exactly known as a talker. Say what you want about AEW, but I will always respect Tony Khan for how he treats the legends of the wrestling business with the respect they deserve. Shoutout to the fan who had the “Legends of Greensboro” sign in the audience. That was an amazing sign, and I’m not sure if that’s on a shirt yet, but it should be.

I thought once again Stokely Hathaway stole the show with how good he is playing his role. It was so funny when he introduced himself as “Big Stokely Hathaway” with the emphasis on the “Big.” I liked Ricky Steamboat using his hand to measure Stokley’s height. I really like FTR in this role too of just being absolute jerks.

They had some great lines about how they were miracle workers to make Ricky Steamboat look good in his retirement match and how Ricky should have saved his money because “if you did, you and Flair wouldn’t have to be here tonight.” I guess Ric Flair was there, but was under the weather. Hope he’s feeling better. (I saw a clip of him walking through an airport recently and he really didn’t look well.)

I appreciated FTR letting the audience know they were Ricky Steamboat’s last match. I had totally forgotten that happened and it helped the segment make sense on why they would be the ones interrupting Steamboat.

I thought Ricky Steamboat looked and sounded really good throughout the promo. I actually thought he was going to take a real bump, but luckily Brodido came out to make the save. This was just a fun promo to break up the seriousness of both Blood and Guts matches, and I thought it was very well done and entertaining.

Toni Storm – Collision 11/15/25

I think the AEW Women’s Division has really developed into a strong division over the last couple years. Toni Storm is the straw that stirs the drink, though. Could you imagine where this division would be if she didn’t develop this character and if it didn’t hit the way it has? Toni Storm has been the MVP of AEW for a long time at this point. It was really her and Will Ospreay, in my opinion, that took AEW out of that down period a couple years ago when the shows were a chore to get through.

Toni’s promo this week was awesome. It really showed it’s not how long you can go in a promo, it’s what you say and the conviction you have saying it. Before we get to Storm though, I just want to talk about how funny that bandage was wrapped around Mina Shirakawa’s head. It fit her whacky personality so perfectly.

Storm had some incredible lines in this promo. I loved how she called Shirakawa “a woman who brings color to a world that is black and white” and that you can attack Toni because “Toni Storm lives and dies everyday,” but they crossed the line touching Mina. I just thought Storm nailed her delivery here.

Toni ended the promo with maybe one of the coldest lines in AEW history when she told the other women from Blood and Guts “don’t ask God for mercy, he’s a big fan of our work.” Toni Storm is coming for them and she’s coming for those AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. I really hope they put the titles on Storm & Shirakawa and just let these two run wild with them.

Pac – Collision 11/15/25

I thought this was the best promo Pac has done since he returned to the Death Riders a couple months ago. I thought he was menacing and delivered his message clearly. I also laughed when Moxley, who was on commentary, told Schiavone how he finds Pac’s voice “soothing.” What I liked about this promo was how Pac really got across how much he loved burning Darby Allin and it showed how dangerous Pac is at this moment.

Something about Pac’s accent makes him sound even more dangerous and when he said, “Standing and watching [Darby] burn was my magnum opus, the piece de resistance, a masterpiece.” I also got a good laugh at Pac calling Darby “a little freak.” He said it with such hate in his voice for Darby. A

lso, it was a small thing, but it was such a veteran move by Pac the way he kept plugging the Full Gear PPV coming up. He mentioned the name of the PPV, where it was taking place, and then every time he’d refer to the upcoming match, he’d make sure to mention it was on PPV. That’s how a pro sells a PPV match.

I can’t even imagine the beating Darby is going to take in this match at Full Gear. I’m really looking forward to how this story continues with the Death Riders and Darby. I’m beginning to think it ends with Mox and Darby eventually teaming up together to take on the Death Riders after Mox is bounced from the group, but we will just have to wait and see.