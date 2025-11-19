Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae, Gargano defends NXT North American Title against Leon Ruff, plus Dexter, Breezango, Santos – 5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-11-2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

NXT ON USA

NOVEMBER 11, 2020, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Veteran’s Day thanks from the WWE. First time I’ve seen the Space Force mentioned during one of these.

-Johnny Gargano introduced his WHEEL OF CHALLENGERS! He had a wheel with the names of 13 mid-to-uppercard guys on it, plus Leon Ruff written on tape in one of the sections. They kind of gave away the joke by showing the wheel too early. He got everyone to chant “Spin the wheel” and he did so. The wheel was weighted so it guaranteed that Ruff would be chosen. Gargano introduced Ruff, who looked excited on the ramp. He hit the ring and he and Johnny mugged for the camera, like Leon was starstruck.

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO (c) vs. LEON RUFF – North American Championship

It was announced that this is indeed a championship match. Johnny reminded Leon to check his knee pad, and he attacked when he did so. Gargano took Ruff to the corner for a huge chop. Quick evasions and a dropkick by Ruff in the corner. Corner lariat. Ruff, on the apron, was run across and tossed into the steel steps by Gargano. Gargano brutally put the much smaller Ruff into the Plexiglass. Gargano looked satisfied with himself until he saw Damian Priest in the crowd. He mocked Priest but then saw Priest had moved to where he could climb over. Gargano ran back to the ring and Ruff rolled him up for a near-fall. Gargano caught and darted Ruff into the second turnbuckle. Gargano again saw Priest on the outside and was bothered by the response. Ruff crucifixed Gargano and got the pin and the championship. He lost his mind with enthusiasm on the ramp. Priest helped him put on the belt and raised his arm. Ruff was too skinny for the belt so when Priest held up his arm, the belt fell down. Gargano threw a fit in the ring.

WINNER: Leon Ruff at 3:34.

(Wells’s Analysis: I’ve been one of Ruff’s biggest fans, but this is a genuine shock. I can’t imagine there’s much in mind for his title reign, and I assume this was just a way to continue Priest-Gargano, but maybe he’ll get a few more rollup victories.)

-After commercial, Leon Ruff got to the back and a cavalcade of people were cheering him on. Priest gave him money for a cab so he could get out before Gargano got here. Gargano and Priest jawed at each other and Gargano went off about hating wheels again. He argued that there was no contract, but Priest countered that it was Gargano’s idea.

(2) SANTOS ESCOBAR (c) vs. JAKE ATLAS (w/Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) – NXT Cruiserweight Championship match

Earlier today, Atlas said he was sick of the numbers game. He got out of his car and hit Wilde with a pipe, just as he had done to Mendoza the week before. The cronies were selling injuries as a result.

“Two down, one to go,” Atlas said. Escobar tripped Atlas and slapped him in the back of the head. Rope run and a dropkick by Atlas. Escobar bailed and Atlas immediately tossed him back into the ring. Atlas walked right into an enzuigiri and the two traded shots, with Escobar getting the better of the exchange. Huge chops by both guys. Snap mare and a kick to the back by Escobar. Russian leg sweep by Escobar into a submission hold with his legs trapping the ribs of Atlas. Escobar lifted Atlas and threw another stiff chop. Rope run and Escobar blocked a rana and planted Atlas. He threw kicks at Atlas in the corner until the ref got him backed up. Escobar grounded Atlas and worked a brief chinlock with a trapped arm. Back on his feet, Atlas fought back with forearms and chops.

Hip toss out of the corner by Atlas. He charged Escobar and ended up on the apron. He fought off the cronies with penalty kicks and he wiped both guys out with their own pipe. Springboard blockbuster by Atlas got two. Escobar bailed as the match went to commercial.

Upon return, Wilde and Mendoza had just been banned from ringside after tripping Atlas. Escobar stomped Atlas in the corner and hit running double knees. To the opposite corner for double knees again. Escobar took Atlas up for a top-rope rana. Frog splash from the top by Escobar for two. Rope run and Atlas hit a huracanrana. German suplex by Atlas. Thrustkick for a two count. Ground and pound by Atlas. Atlas went to the top for something and Escobar dumped him outside. Escobar followed Atlas out and put him into the steps. Escobar put Atlas’s head into the top stair and ref got to eight before he made it in. Atlas hit a tope, then rolled up Escobar inside for two. Inside cradle for two. Atlas charged in and Escobar hung him up on the second rope. Rope run and Escobar hit a thrustkick for two.

Atlas hit a slam and a standing moonsault for two. He slapped the mat and went to the top. He wanted a cartwheel DDT but Escobar caught him and hit Legado to finish. After the finish, he sold his surprise at the challenge and kept his distance from Atlas.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 14:59.

(Wells’s Analysis: Escobar’s still the longest-reigning champion on a brand that has seen reigns become much shorter. This was a very good match that had the proper amount of brawling and rage to sell the story to this point. Escobar’s post-match sell toward Atlas was a nice touch, and hopefully Atlas doesn’t just totally fade into the background after this couple of challenges)

-Rundown of Candice LeRae crushing Shotzi Blackheart’s tank. Shotzi said it represents everything in her life. Family. Family members in the military. She said she wasn’t looking for payback or revenge – she’s looking to kick her ass.

(Wells’s Analysis: Not sure what the real difference is there, but Shotzi again seemed much more at home giving a promo – though this was taped earlier – than even just a month or two ago. The loss of her tank makes some sense now, but the meaning behind the tank could’ve been made clearer for longer to give this more impact)

-Raquel Gonzalez made it to the ring for her match with Xia Li. Boa came to the ring and said she couldn’t make it, and he was really sorry. Gonzalez booted Boa in the head as he tried to leave the ring and she destroyed him at ringside. She put him in the ring and continued the onslaught for what was essentially a babyface reaction. She put him down with a chokeslam and said that he should get her name out of his mouth.

Boa was still in the ring and the lights went down, and a serpent flew around on the screen above. Boa spilled out to the foot of the ramp, and an older Chinese man (I’m assuming, since Boa is Chinese) walked to the ring and presented a note to him, then made a mark in – ashes? – on the back of his hand. He sold it like it affected him physically as the show went to commercial. Well, that was something.

-August Grey (formerly Anthony, and then Austin Grey on commentary last week, I think) was being interviewed backstage by McKenzie. Almost immediately, Timothy Thatcher attacked. The fight spilled to the lobby area, where Dexter Lumis was making a drawing of Cameron Grimes running from the zombie referee. The brawl knocked over the easel and Lumis stared menacingly at Thatcher.

(3) TONI STORM vs. CANDICE LERAE

In an inset interview, LeRae was still amused by the popping and cracking of Shotzi’s tank. She said she’d go through Toni just like the tank.

Headlock by LeRae. Storm tried to run the ropes but LeRae held her off. Reverse and a headlock takedown by Storm. LeRae rolled Storm up but Storm rolled back and held on. Storm took down LeRae with a wristlock and wouldn’t let LeRae reach a rope to try to flip out of it; LeRae ran a couple of circles trying to reach a rope in an amusing visual. The two reversed wristlocks and Storm took down LeRae with an armbar. LeRae was able to reverse and whip Storm down to the mat. Headlock takeover by LeRae. She went for a suplex but Storm hit one instead. Basement dropkick by Storm. Rope run and a boot by Storm. LeRae bailed. LeRae sat up against the steps and Storm charged in; LeRae moved away leading into the split-screen break.

[HOUR TWO]

LeRae missed a springboard moonsault upon return to full-screen, and Storm put LeRae on the mat with a headbutt so both could sell for a moment. The two hit their feet and exchanged a couple of shots. Stiff, quick German suplex with a release by Storm. Hip attack and a couple of basement lariats by Storm. Rollup by Storm for two. Storm went to the top and LeRae recovered and followed her up. Storm shoved LeRae off but mised a legdrop. LeRae dropped an elbow for two and sold frustration that it wasn’t over. Storm shoved LeRae off of her and into the buckle. LeRae yanked Storm back into the ropes and put her legs on the ropes to win.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 10:14.

After the finish, Storm went hard at LeRae, but Ghostface (the female one) ran to the ring and helped out. Shotzi Blackheart hit the ring but LeRae and Ghostface got the better of her as well. Finally Ghostface took off the mask for the already obvious reveal of Indi Hartwell.

(Wells’s Analysis: Might as well unmask Indi first, since any amount of surprise will be for the one who’s likely to be Austin Theory. Storm and LeRae matched up quite well and had a pretty strong match with a finish that helps LeRae’s act and doesn’t hurt Storm.)

-Breezango briefly spoke about losing their belts as a result of Pat McAfee, who isn’t even on the show. They said they’ll take them back tonight.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(4) DEXTER LUMIS vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER

Wow, they made this match quick! Nice to see Thatcher in the rare actual match.

Lumis had a Henley shirt to add to his jeans this week for some reason. Lumis hit a Lou Thesz press immediately and Thatcher bailed. Lumis flourished to the mat to invite him in, in a move that didn’t seem like Mumis. Thatcher took brief control holding a leg but Lumis shoved him off and they reset.

Mat reversals. Thatcher threw a knee to the rib cage and worked a brief chancery. Belly-to-belly by Thatcher and Lumis quickly did his slither taunt. Front chancery by Thatcher, after he sold a moment of something like fear. Another knee to the midsection by Thatcher, and He worked Lumis’s right leg and ankle. Thatcher wrenched Lumis backward in a bow and arrow, and Lumis escaped and clubbed Thatcher from behind. To the corner and a few forearms by Lumis. Spinebuster by Lumis, who sold his hobbled right arm, which I guess had kind of been targeted? Lumis dumped Thatcher and Lumis continued to sell the arm trouble. Lumis went out and Thatcher threw fists. Thatcher broke the count and then went back out and threw some more forearms, but Lumis returned fire until Thatcher shoved Lumis’s bad arm into the post heading into a commercial.

Thatcher had Lumis grounded with an armbar. Lumis escaped but Thatcher hit a European uppercut and a double-underhook suplex for two. He covered again for one, and yet again for one. He cinched on another armbar while adding a knee on Lumis’s head. Thatcher used his head to push over Lumis for a quick cover, then transitioned to work the other arm. He finally let go, got up and stomped Lumis’s head. Double-underhook by Thatcher, but Lumis broke and hit a high belly-to-back suplex. Legdrop by Lumis. Lumis threw some rights and charged in with a corner lariat, and exploded out with a bulldog. Lumis went to the top turnbuckle, but Thatcher recovered and went up with him. The two jockeyed for position and Thatcher couldn’t pull off a superplex. Lumis nearly put on the Silencer, but Thatcher escaped. Lumis shoved him off and hit a senton (kind of; it was too far out). Cameron Grimes appeared on the apron and Thatcher was able to use the brief moment to roll up Lumis for the win. After the decision, Grimes went at Lumis, and after a brief back-and-forth, he put a small burlap sack over Lumis’s head and continued to beat him down outside the ring. He mocked Lumis and told him to look him in the eyes. Lumis grabbed a chair and swung for Grimes but missed. Grimes set Lumis up in the chair and hit the Cave In.

WINNER: Timothy Thatcher at 13:34.

(Wells’s Analysis: All three of these guys seem mired in a very large NXT midcard where nobody ever quite moves very far up or down. The match itself was pretty good, with Thatcher dictating the pace and style. Grimes’s specific attack has me thinking that a gimmick match will come out of this)

-McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Johnny Gargano outside William Regal’s office. Gargano tried to remain calm and said the decision could definitely be reversed. Regal said it wasn’t happening. Gargano said he rigged the wheel and it was a joke. Regal said tough. Leon Ruff is the new North American Champion.

-Tommaso Ciampa talked to us from the shadows in the back. He trained with Killer Kowalski and Harley Race. They were tough guys who never told you how tough they were. You just knew. He said he looks around the locker room and everybody’s tough. Don’t believe him? Just ask them. He said it’s the world today. Bark and everyone fears your bite. He said maybe he’s a little old school. He said this 2020 locker room culture is going to change. He said Tommaso Ciampa is that change.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ciampa will soar no matter what, but having him perform a heel turn with a “whippersnappers get off my lawn” gimmick could have mixed results)

-PRIME TARGET: Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai. Rhea talked about WrestleMania, where there was no crowd and no emotion. It wasn’t as it was supposed to be. Reality and kayfabe blurred lines, as with the best of previous Prime Target segments, to put over the women both as characters and as workers with other talents and backstage personnel commenting on them. It was all too brief, but good while it lasted. They tangle for the championship next week.

-Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch approached the ring. The tron said “For the Brand” with a few silhouettes of a punter on it. They played last week’s attack on Killian Dain on the tron and McAfee said it was beautiful to relive. He said if you crossed them, you were dead. He said the dumbest online community – the wrestling community – didn’t deserve to watch what it was about to watch. He said it was the greatest night in NXT history because they were here. He joined the others on commentary as the show went to commercial.

-During commercial, Cameron Grimes postured and bragged that he took out creepy Dexter Lumis. If you’ll excuse him, he’s late to the moon.

-Next week, Finn Balor addresses his fate after his jaw injury live on NXT.

(5) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship

Alicia Taylor handled formal intros. Pat McAfee was already getting cocky on commentary. Pat McAfee said that he once lost a Super Bowl to “Drew Brees and his dumb baby” and he learned a lot. Action very quickly spilled outside and it was established that Pete Dunne was still at ringside also, standing near McAfee’s seat at the commentary table. Fandango dominated Burch early and McAfee said it was a slow start but no big deal. Breeze tagged in and threw some kicks in the babyface corner until referee Drake Wuertz broke it up. Hiptoss and a cover for two by Breeze. Burch made it to his corner to tag. Lorcan wanted a suplex but Breeze blocked and tagged. Fandango threw a big uppercut to Lorcan. Rope run and a back elbow by Fandango. Lorcan blocked a suplex and threw a knee, then tagged Burch. Fandango chopped Burch and McAfee, in the face of this onslaught, said Breezango should forfeit because they know they’re in over their heads.

All four guys ended up outside and Breeze darted Burch into or near McAfee. Things got testy going into split-screen commercial. When the match came back, Burch was controlling Breeze, but Breeze hit a monkey flip on Burch into the turnbuckle. Both guys tagged. Fandango unloaded on both guys. Rope run and a kneelift by Fandango. Lariat by Fandango, and a falcon arrow for two, broken up by Danny Burch. Breeze launched himself over the top rope to try to hit Burch, but Dunne yanked him out of the way. Instead, Fandango flipped over and hit both heels. Back in the ring, Lorcan and Fandango fought on the top rope. Fandango looked to interfere, but Drake Maverick hit the ring and kicked Lorcan from the top. McAfee looked to chase down Maverick but Maverick took him out too. Fandango hit his top rope legdrop for a long two. Maverick got destroyed outside as chaos reigned. In the ring, the heels hit their finisher on Fandango to retain. The whole group hit the ring and posed. Maverick, all alone, jumped right into it and got destroyed by all four. They took him outside and beat him down. The heels continued the beatdown on Breezango as well.

WINNERS: Burch & Lorcan at 9:58.

All three babyfaces lay prone near the announced table. The heels tossed Breeze into the table, then held him over it so McAfee could punt him in the face. McAfee pulled the camera to his group and said they were the greatest.

(Wells’s Analysis: Again, the heel faction stays strong. They’ll have a collision with Undisputed Era before long, but in the meantime, an eight-man with Dain, Maverick and Breezango to tune up before (hopefully) WarGames might be in the cards. The match was what you’d expect in this spot and at just under ten minutes, I thought it was a proper length and didn’t overstay its welcome.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Like last week, there was a pretty big dose of sports entertainment here, but it was much more palatable than last week’s strange and often absurd offering. It definitely had some wild moments like Leon Ruff winning the North American Championship and whatever’s going on with Boa, but if “new NXT” lands closer to this week’s show than last week’s, I’m okay with that.

What Ruff does next is anyone’s guess. I could easily see a quick loss back to Gargano, but I could also see a few fluky retentions. I think I’d prefer the rematch win by Gargano to set up more with Priest, but as Ruff’s biggest fan, I could stand a bit of a reign by him as well. The women of NXT took some steps toward blowoff matches, and if things stay on this course, I could see two women’s matches on the December 4th TakeOver, unless it’s indeed WarGames and that changes the card we should expect significantly. Hard to say, since this show didn’t promote WarGames and didn’t even mention the existence of a TakeOver in just a few weeks.